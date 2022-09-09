Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

T-Mobile adds stock buybacks to financial momentum, albeit without DT

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 9/9/2022
Comment (0)

According to T-Mobile networking chief Neville Ray, the operator passed a major milestone last week. Speaking at the recent Mobile Future Forward event hosted by Chetan Sharma Consulting, he said the operator's market cap positioned T-Mobile not only as the biggest wireless network operator in the US but also the biggest in the world.

"That was the milestone we passed last week," he said. Indeed, T-Mobile's market cap on Friday (September 9) totaled around $183 billion, above Verizon's $177 billion, AT&T's $121 billion, Vodafone's $35 billion and China Mobile's $139 billion.

"And the last 10 years obviously has been a massive transformation of the T-Mobile business," Ray said, noting that the operator was the fourth-largest wireless operator in the US market roughly a decade ago, with relatively uninspiring prospects.

Today, T-Mobile's situation is clearly much different. And in recent weeks the operator has been shoring up its overall financial position in the market.

For example, according to company executives, T-Mobile is well on its way through its massive 5G network upgrade effort. More recently, it bought extensive 600MHz licenses from Columbia Capital for $3.5 billion, it spent $304 million in an FCC spectrum auction, and it sold its legacy wireline business to Cogent in a transaction valued at $1. T-Mobile also made major eSIM and satellite announcements ahead of Apple's iPhone 14 unveiling this week that included both of those technologies.

And now T-Mobile is embarking on a stock repurchasing program that's roughly four months ahead of schedule. Earlier this week, the company's board authorized a $14 billion stock buyback effort over the course of the next 12 months, which can include up to $3 billion through the end of 2022.

"The initial authorized program is sooner and bigger than we had expected in the near-term, which is positive for value creation," cheered the financial analysts at Raymond James in a recent note to investors.

However, the financial analysts at New Street Research noted that Deutsche Telekom (DT) has "no present intention" to participate in the buybacks. That comes as a surprise considering DT recently agreed to the sale of a stake in its European cell tower business, money the company was widely expected to use to increase its stake in T-Mobile from around 48% ownership to more than 50%.

The New Street analysts speculated that there may be a variety of complex financial reasons why DT seems to be sitting on the sidelines, at least for now. But they reiterated their belief that DT will eventually increase its ownership in T-Mobile above the halfway point.

Meanwhile, for its part, T-Mobile in July raised virtually all of its financial and customer expectations for 2022. Specifically, the operator now expects net postpaid customer additions of between 6 million and 6.3 million throughout 2022, an increase from its prior guidance of 5.3 million to 5.8 million. The carrier also raised its 2022 expectations for earnings and free cash flow.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 14, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE