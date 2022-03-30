Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Swiss Salt says an IPO is off the agenda for now

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 3/30/2022
Comment (0)

Rumors of a planned IPO swirled around Swiss operator Salt Mobile in 2021, as investors speculated whether or not a flotation in Zurich was likely to take place. It was also suggested that French billionaire Xavier Niel was looking to exit the company after seven years of investment.

Salt has now confirmed that an IPO is off the agenda – at least for the time being. In the presentation of its full-year results for 2021, the operator said it has decided to "currently refrain from alternative financing options, including an IPO" after conducting a thorough analysis of its financing needs and options.

The mood at the company certainly seems upbeat after what CEO Pascal Grieder said was "a very successful year for Salt."

"Despite strong competitive pressure, we were not only able to win additional customers but also to report excellent financial results," the CEO boasted.

The company reports buoyant mobile growth, but questions remain over FTTH plans. (Source: Marlon Trottmann/Alamy Stock Photo)
The company reports buoyant mobile growth, but questions remain over FTTH plans.
(Source: Marlon Trottmann/Alamy Stock Photo)

Indeed, Salt generally maintained good momentum in 2021, culminating in a strong fourth quarter. In the year as a whole, operating revenue rose by 4.7% to 943.5 million Swiss francs (US$1 billion), while adjusted EBITDA increased 5.4% to CHF443.4 million ($480 million). Free cash flow stood at CHF207.8 million ($225 million).

The operator also said it recorded the highest number of net new consumer customers since 2016, and registered an increase in the total number of mobile postpaid subscribers by 66,700 to 1,373,200 in 2021. The company is also hoping to ramp up B2B subscribers after launching the Salt Mobile PRO portfolio last year.

Fiber conundrum

Somewhat more opaque was the situation regarding fixed broadband growth. Salt has been positioning itself as a fully convergent national telecom provider and sells fiber services under Salt Home.

In the third quarter of last year, the operator said it exceeded 150,000 high-speed broadband subscribers. However, it does not appear to have divulged Salt Home figures for the fourth quarter or 2021 as a whole.

The operator, which again underlined its intention to become a converged player, originally launched the Salt Home fiber service in 2018 via wholesale provider Swiss Fibre Net. Then in April 2021, Salt partnered with Swisscom to gain access to the incumbent operator's fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) network in future. The agreement would give Salt access to more than 3 million households by 2025.

However, Swisscom's FTTH deployment has been delayed because of regulatory and government objections to its planned range of wholesale offers. This in turn has affected Salt's strategy.

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to
your inbox

Last year, Salt conceded that the FTTH rollout would be delayed "in the short term," but said it had "great growth potential in its existing footprint, which we will exploit in the coming years."

It has provided little further clarity since then. In a statement, Salt merely said it sees a "great opportunity to significantly grow its current in-footprint market share by leveraging the expanding FTTH footprint as well as its fixed wireless access solution."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE