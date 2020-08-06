Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
5G Networking Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Survey: Chinese want 5G, but that might be bad for operators

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/8/2020
Comment (0)

A new survey from the Wall Street analysts at New Street Research indicates plenty of demand among Chinese consumers for 5G. However, the analysts concluded that Chinese mobile network operators may not be well positioned to actually profit from that demand.

New Street Research's survey of roughly 1,000 Chinese consumers across major cities in the country found that around 3% of respondents currently subscribe to 5G services. The analysts noted that this figure roughly aligns with data provided by the country's regulators.

But the firm's survey indicates that percentages could spike in the coming months.

"30% of mobile customers intend to migrate [to 5G] in the next 6 months and 50% in the next 12 months, much higher than what we model or the industry targets," the New Street analysts wrote in the report. "There is likely to be some overestimation by consumers, but this suggests the demand for 5G is fundamentally high."

The problem, they added, is operators' 5G pricing. Chinese providers are generally offering far more data on 5G plans than 4G plans, but aren't charging much more for all that data.

Specifically, the analysts found that 5G plans tend to offer 40% more data than 4G plans, but on average only cost 11% more. This, the analysts noted, implies that operators are charging 21% less per gigabyte on 5G compared with 4G.

"5G should bring some upside from a revenue standpoint on an absolute basis, but this upside is limited," they wrote. "On a price per GB basis, 5G even brings prices down. We do not think operators will benefit much overall from 5G from a revenue uplift standpoint (and even less from a profitability standpoint)."

Further, the analysts noted that Chinese consumers typically consume only half of their allotted monthly data anyway, meaning "it might be difficult to get data monetisation."

The analysts argued that these figures could raise concerns among Chinese operators like China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom as they fork out billions of Renminbi for what will eventually be millions of 5G transmitters.

"We think that 5G is a net negative and the limited revenue upside combined with opex/capex pressure should impact profitability and earnings," they concluded.

China's operators aren't the only ones facing a 5G monetization quandary. For example, AT&T in the US is not charging extra for 5G, but has instead included the service in its most expensive unlimited plans. The operator's goal is to entice customers to subscribe to more expensive service plans. But AT&T officials have said they expect 5G sales among enterprise customers to potentially be a bigger opportunity than selling it to consumers.

Whether those hopes pan out still remains to be seen.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 Key Considerations for Acceleration Solutions in 5G Networks
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Road to successful digital transformation: Platform, Ecosystem, and Continuous Reinvention By Huawei
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE