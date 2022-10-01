Strategic Wireless buys towers

GREENWICH, CT – Strategic Wireless Infrastructure Funds Management ("Strategic Wireless"), announced today that through its affiliate, SWI Funds Tower Holdings, LLC, it has completed the acquisition of eleven cell towers and an easement in various regions throughout the U.S.

The towers, the easement and other related assets are geographically diverse and are located along North Carolina's Crystal Coast, throughout lakeside vacation areas in Michigan, as well as in Indiana, Oklahoma, Alaska, New Jersey and a densely populated area just outside of downtown New Orleans.

Management believes the continued acquisition of existing cell towers and easements in diverse locations, as well as its ability to create effective partnerships with credit-worthy tenants, has helped to create a robust portfolio of essential telecommunications assets. Tenants on the towers consist of a variety of top-tier wireless carriers as well as various broadcasters and public service networks.

