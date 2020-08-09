Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

STC set to revise Vodafone Egypt offer – reports

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/8/2020
Comment (0)

The long-running saga of Saudi Telecom Company's (STC) plan to buy a stake in Vodafone Egypt appears to have taken a further twist after reports suggested the Saudi operator is now in discussions to reduce its $2.39 billion non-binding offer.

According to Bloomberg, neither STC nor Vodafone Group were prepared to comment on the report, which appears to have been based on information from two anonymous sources.

Fork ahead: The road to sale for Vodafone Egypt has hit yet another bump. Souce: (jbeau on Flickr CC 2.0)
Fork ahead: The road to sale for Vodafone Egypt has hit yet another bump. Souce: (jbeau on Flickr CC 2.0)

Vodafone Group did not respond to a request for comment before publication.

If the reports prove correct, this latest move by the Saudi operator could scupper a deal that has now been in progress for over eight months.

STC first signed a memorandum of understanding for Vodafone Group's 55% stake in its Egyptian business in January.

Since then, it has postponed the acquisition twice — once in April and again in July when the operator said it would need a further two months to complete the purchase.

In both cases, it blamed "logistical challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."


Inscrutable deal-making
The transaction is certainly complex, involving the alignment of a number of factors.

For example, state-owned operator Telecom Egypt holds a 44.8% stake in Vodafone Egypt.

STC has been told by the country's Financial Regulatory Authority that it must also offer to buy this stake, under the provisions of a 1992 law mandating a tender for any outstanding shares.

The operator has apparently said it is not willing to buy the minority stake. The remaining 0.2% stake is owned by small shareholders.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

It's also far from clear what Telecom Egypt wishes to do with its stake. The operator is understood to hold a right of preemption to acquire the Vodafone Egypt shares that it does not already own should Vodafone decide to sell.

A report from the MENAFN news wire said last month that Telecom Egypt is continuing to monitor the situation closely, and is working with consultants to identify and evaluate all available options.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Egypt reported strong revenue growth in the year to end-March 2020. The operator had about 40.2 million mobile customers and around 694,000 fixed broadband subscribers.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 10, 2020 Private Wireless Networks: Unlocking the Value for Enterprise Business
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Architecture for High-Performance Cloud-Native CDN
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 16, 2020 Comprehensive Security Assurance Is Essential in the 5G Era
September 16, 2020 From Monetization to Engagement: What’s Missing from Your 5G Stack?
September 17, 2020 Digitalized and Automated FTTx: Key to successful deployment
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Global Mobile Industry Is Embracing Open RAN to Drive Innovation By NEC
3GPP R18 Launches 5G Smart Grid Research, Unifies Global Standards, and Leads Industry Development By Huawei
NetEngine 8000 Helps Open Up the 400GE Intelligent IP Era By Huawei
DC 2025: Ultra-Fast, Scalable, Green By Huawei
AUTIN AI Practices Delivers Cost Reduction, Quality Improvement and Transformation for Operation and Maintenance By Jet Xu, Director, ICT Operation Marketing & Solution Sales Dept, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE