Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Starry's base growing by 10% per month, nearing 100K sub mark – analyst

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 6/2/2020
Comment (0)

While Starry's 5G-based broadband service isn't a national competitive juggernaut by any means, the company is starting to become a thorn in the side of cable and telco providers in markets like Boston, according to a fresh report on the startup from MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett.

Starry has largely targeted apartment buildings and other multiple dwelling units rather than single-home residents in a handful of markets. So far, that local, focused strategy appears to be working.

"By any standard, Starry is succeeding. Their subscriber base is growing 10% per month," Moffett explained in a report based on a meeting last week with Starry founder and CEO Chet Kanojia. "And by all indications, their longer-term expectation of taking close to 30% of the addressable market in cities where they launch service is an attainable goal. Still, by our estimate, they are the better part of a year away from reaching 1/10th of 1% national market share."

Boffo in Boston
Starry's deployment in Boston is the oldest, biggest and therefore best example of what it might be able to pull off in other US markets. Starry believes it could capture about 15% of the overall Boston market based on MDUs alone, Moffett said, noting that Starry is on a path to serve about 800,000 homes passed in Beantown.

Kanojia relayed that Starry's service is available in about 70% of buildings in its Boston footprint, capturing 27% to 30% share on average where it does have a presence. And it's doing so as the fourth entrant in the market behind Comcast, RCN and Verizon/Fios. In Cambridge, where Starry faces off only against Comcast, Starry's share has surged to between 35% and 37%, Moffett said.

The pandemic has been a mixed bag for Starry. It had its best quarter ever in Q1, but had to scale back in Boston temporarily, running at about 60% of pre-virus expectations because some building owners are reluctant to grant access to techs, Moffett said. But it has not seen that sort of impact in other early markets, such as Washington, Denver and Los Angeles.

Starry's grand, but slow rolling ambitions
Starry is nowhere near a national provider and the anticipated pace of its expansion has not met the company's initial expectations. For example, Starry conceded late last year it would not meet its 2019 goal of expanding service to 22 markets.

After an initial focus on Boston, the company has launched in parts of Los Angeles, New York City, Denver and Washington, and, according to Moffett, is nearing service launches in Reno and Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Starry recently won 200MHz of 24GHz spectrum in 53 primary economic areas across more than 100 cities.

"[S]o they have undeniably grand ambitions … Still one must concede that this is slow going," Moffett wrote. He estimates that Starry could end 2020 with about 100,000 subscribers, still a "drop in the bucket" in a nation of 120 million households.

And that's still the general case for 5G fixed wireless. Moffett put out a competitive broadband report last week that sized up different competitive cohorts, but did not include 5G fixed wireless broadband. "That omission was necessary because, despite years of effort, the market share of fixed wireless broadband is still too small to measure," he reasoned.

But that doesn't mean he's bearish about fixed wireless's prospects. Moffett points out that it takes a lot of time and money to stand up a scaled broadband competitor of any kind. He noted that Verizon Fios, despite billions of spent capital, has failed to get out of the "low single digits of national market share," and that Google Fiber has failed to be even that successful with its FTTP and fixed wireless efforts.

Moffett says he remains optimistic about Starry's prospects. But he acknowledges that even fixed wireless companies with good technologies and business models "are slow to make a dent in America."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE