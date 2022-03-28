Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Starry nears its NYSE debut

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/28/2022
Comment (0)

Fixed wireless broadband specialist Starry said it is poised to make its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Tuesday (March 29) under the ticker symbol, "STRY." The debut will mark the next phase in Starry's plan to compete with incumbent cable operators and telcos in dozens of US markets.

Starry's entrance as a public company comes on the heels of its previously announced combination with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Starry said the transaction, which secured approval from FirstMark shareholders on March 16, implies a pro forma enterprise value of $1.76 billion, with gross proceeds of $176 million.

Starry will trade on the NYSE under the 'STRY' ticker. (Source: PSL Images/Alamy Stock Photo)
Starry will trade on the NYSE under the "STRY" ticker.
(Source: PSL Images/Alamy Stock Photo)

Chet Kanojia, Starry's founder and CEO, will continue to head up the company after it goes public. Tied into the combo with FirstMark, Rob Nabors, director of North America for the Gates Foundation, and Elizabeth Graham, COO of Indigo, will join Starry's existing board, which includes former OpenTV Chairman and CEO and cable engineering legend Jim Chiddix.

The transaction and move to the NYSE come as Starry presses ahead with an ambitious growth plan. Funds locked in from the IPO will help to fuel Starry's buildout plan, which targets a service expansion covering more than 40 million households, including launches in markets such as Chicago, Cleveland, San Francisco, Houston, Dallas, Seattle, Detroit and Philadelphia. It's also targeting a subscriber base of 1.4 million and revenues of $1.1 billion by 2026.

Starry's service plans are focused on millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum, including licenses and holdings in the 24GHz and 34GHz bands.

Starry founder and CEO Chet Kanojia will continue to head up the company after its NYSE debut. Kanojia, who challenged the pay-TV industry with the now-defunct startup Aereo, is now taking on incumbent broadband service providers with Starry. (Source: Starry)
Starry founder and CEO Chet Kanojia will continue to head up the company after its NYSE debut. Kanojia, who challenged the pay-TV industry with the now-defunct startup Aereo, is now taking on incumbent broadband service providers with Starry.
(Source: Starry)

Starry, a fixed wireless service provider focused on both multiple-dwelling units (MDUs) and single-family homes that launched in 2016, ended the fourth quarter 2021 with 63,230 customers, up 83.3% year-over-year. Starry's uncapped high-speed Internet service delivers up to 200 Mbit/s for $50 per month. The company also tosses in a Wi-Fi router for no added cost.

With service currently available in parts of Boston, Los Angeles, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Columbus, Ohio, Starry also ended 2021 with 5.3 million total serviceable households, up 27.5% from the year-ago period. That equates to a customer penetration of 1.19%, up 43.7%.

The company's reach also includes almost 56,000 public and affordable housing units coming way of the Starry Connect Program. Those units are eligible for participation in the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, the broadband subsidy program that succeeded the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

Amid its proposed deal with FirstMark last fall, the company predicted it would lose $105 million in EBIDTA in 2021, $75 million in 2022 and $42 million in 2023 – and then fly past the break-even point in 2024.

"Today marks an important milestone and step forward for our company," Kanojia said in a statement. "We founded Starry to re-imagine how consumers connect to the internet because we knew we could build uniquely innovative wireless technology to deliver a superior customer experience at a dramatically lower cost – upending an industry that has largely been untouched by competition."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE