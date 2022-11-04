Starry hires head of IR

BOSTON – Starry, a next generation licensed fixed wireless internet service provider, today announced that Ben Barrett has joined the Company as the Vice President of Investor Relations. Prior to joining Starry, Barrett led investor relations at the real estate technology firm, Compass, where he was responsible for building the investor relations function, helping take the company public in April 2021. Prior to Compass, Barrett served as senior director of investor relations for T-Mobile for more than seven years. He brings more than 23 years of experience in equity research and managing investor relations to his new role at Starry.

At Starry, Barrett will be responsible for building and leading the Company's investor relations team. He will be an integral part of the Starry management and finance team supporting execution of the Company's business goals. Barrett will report to Starry's CFO, Komal Misra.

In addition to his previous investor relations roles, Barrett spent more than a decade as an equity analyst at SunAmerica Funds and ING Investment Management, covering the telecommunications, media and internet sectors. He also served as a sell side associate at Bank of America covering the media industry. Barrett is a graduate of Middlebury College and holds a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia University School of Business.

Read the full announcement here.

Starry