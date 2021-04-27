Sign In Register
5G

Starry hires CFO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

BOSTON – Starry, a hybrid fiber licensed gigabit wireless internet service provider, today announced that Komal Misra has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role Misra will lead all financial operations and planning for the company and strategic corporate development. Misra joins Starry after having most recently served as Global Head of Corporate Finance for IPsoft where she was responsible for all FP&A, procurement, investor relations and corporate development.

"Over the last two years, Starry has experienced a tremendous acceleration in our business across every metric - our people, technology innovations, network coverage and customers. We're entering our next critical phase of growth and we're thrilled to welcome Komal to helm our company's financial operations," said Chet Kanojia, co-founder and CEO of Starry. "Starry has an ambitious roadmap that will take us to new cities, covering millions of new households over the next several years. Komal will be an important part of the executive team that helps guide and shape our expansion. We're thrilled to welcome her to Starry."

Misra brings more than 20 years of corporate finance and investment experience to her new role at Starry. Prior to her role at IPsoft, she served as Vice President of Corporate Development and Vice President of Finance at Cognizant, a Fortune 200 Company. Prior to Cognizant, she spent over a decade in the asset management industry as a technology investor and portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein. She has also held engineering and finance roles at AT&T Bell Labs, Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and Punj Lloyd Private Ltd.

Misra earned her MBA in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In addition, she holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science and a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Starry Internet is available across five major metro areas including Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Washington, DC and Denver, with an expansion roadmap that will cover more than 40 million U.S. households.

Starry

