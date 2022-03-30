Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Starry CEO: Get ready for personalized broadband

CxO Spotlight Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/30/2022
Comment (0)

Thanks to the rise of streaming services and the broad use of individual profiles and varied channel packages, personalization is now table stakes in the pay-TV and video industry.

But what about a personalized broadband experience? That's a concept that Starry intends to offer via its growing fixed wireless network in the not-so-distant future.

Ironically, that idea is starting to take shape at Starry as raw, billboard speeds and feeds have once again become hot topics in the broadband industry. That's, of course, due to the recent deployment and expansion of multi-gigabit, symmetrical services from telcos such as AT&T, Frontier Communications and Ziply Fiber.

While Starry believes fast data speeds and affordable pricing are still important, the company also sees enhancements focused on latency and customizable upstream and downstream speeds becoming important parts of the mix in a market that is ripe for more competitive differentiation.

Accompanied by several execs from the Starry crew, CEO Chet Kanojia rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 29 to mark the company's debut on the exchange as a publicly traded company. (Source: New York Stock Exchange. Used with permission.)
Accompanied by several execs from the Starry crew, CEO Chet Kanojia rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on March 29 to mark the company's debut on the exchange as a publicly traded company.
(Source: New York Stock Exchange. Used with permission.)

Today's broadband packages are simply too rigid and static, says Chet Kanojia, Starry's co-founder and CEO.

"This whole one-size-fits-all approach is just not going to sustain itself in the future, in my view," Kanojia said Tuesday – just a few hours after he rang the bell to signal the company's debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Starry, which just closed its combination with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp., closed down 41 cents (-4.28%) to $9.21 each Tuesday, but rebounded a bit in after-hours trading.

Starry, Kanojia says, built its fixed wireless network in a way that can be personalized on a "customer-by-customer" basis. Starry plans to reveal specifics about that soon, but Kanojia hinted that the idea is to offer different value propositions based on how customers use broadband. For example, if the customer is an avid gamer, the focus should be on providing "consistent" – not just low – latency. Likewise, an architect who uploads big files will want a service focused on delivering upstream/downstream symmetry.

At the moment, Starry offers a set of uncapped broadband tiers, depending on the market:

  • 200 Mbit/s for $50 per month
  • 500 Mbit/s for $65 per month
  • 1 Gbit/s for $80 per month

Starry also offers discounts to eligible homes via its support of the Affordable Connectivity Program, the replacement to the FCC's Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBB) program.

While some enhancements and tweaks appear to be coming to Starry's model, the general idea following the company's NYSE debut is to maintain the company's subscriber momentum and to push ahead with a plan to deploy the service to more than 40 million US households.

"I think the stage is set up. The company is performing really well and we want to keep doing what we're doing," said Kanojia, who previously took on the pay-TV industry with now-defunct startup Aereo (he recently reflected on what he'd do differently if he had another stab at it), and was head of Navic Networks (an ad-tech company sold to Microsoft in 2008).

Starry ended the fourth quarter of 2021 with 63,230 customers, up 83.3% year-over-year. Kanojia estimated that Starry's been activating between 10,000 to 13,000 customers per month. "It's hard to imagine accelerating growth even more, even though we could just from a demand perspective," he said.

Expanding the MDU scope

And Starry, which has so far deployed its network to cover about 5.5 million homes in its current batch of markets, is starting to expand its market opportunity.

After initially focusing on multiple-dwelling units (MDUs) and apartments with at least 60 units, Starry dropped that threshold to 30 units about six months ago. In areas such as Queens or Boston, "I can see millions of these kinds of structures. It's hard to ignore that opportunity," Kanojia said.

Starry is also putting some focus on single-family homes with a small "Comet" device where prospective customers have line-of-sight access to a Starry basestation.

Fixated on broadband

Kanojia said a growing percentage of new customers (in the mid-to-high teens) have been opting for one of Starry's higher-end speed tiers. In the prior quarter, Starry saw average download speeds of 187 Mbit/s, average upload speeds of 115 Mbit/s and average latencies of 18.5 milliseconds. The average customer consumed 401.88 gigabytes of data per month, with the top 5% averaging more than 1 terabyte.

Kanojia said he likes Starry's capacity position with spectrum in the 24GHz and 37GHz bands. Starry, he said, is effectively taking a 200MHz-wide channel and turning it into an 8x8 or 16x16 multi-user multiple-input, multiple-output (MU-MIMO) that works well when connecting multiple devices to the network simultaneously. That gives Starry "several gigahertz of spectrum per site," Kanojia explained.

And Starry will stay laser-focused on broadband and steer clear of co-marketing or co-selling deals with virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) or other third-party video streaming services.

"We don't want an eroding product with dying margins with ad-supported and evasive things bundled under our name," Kanojia said.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from CxO Spotlight
UScellular CTO updates on midband, standalone 5G

'Most of the applications on devices really can be served by 30, 50, 60 Mbit/s, no problem,' UScellular's Mike Irizarry said, noting that those are the speeds supported today by UScellular's 4G LTE network.

FirstNet's CEO on 5G, priorities in 2022 and what's next

Edward Parkinson is celebrating a full decade of work on what is today FirstNet. Now he's leading the agency into the final year of the first phase of its agreement with AT&T.

How Didja is accelerating its local TV streaming expansion

CEO Jim Long says the startup is using digital 'beachheads' to gain initial footholds in various US markets, with plans to follow with deployments of antenna sites that can stream out larger channel lineups.

Growth tops the agenda for Segra's new CEO

Kevin Hart, Cox's former CTO, said fiber-focused Segra will pursue growth by expanding into adjacent areas, broadening its product slate and seeking opportunities in unserved and underserved markets.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 30, 2022 The Carriers Speak: Best Practices at the Edge
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
March 31, 2022 Managing your Gateways, the Cloud Way – Cloud Managing your Subscriber’s Experience
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
Innovation for 5Gigaverse, Huawei Unveils Its Latest Wireless Solutions and IntelligentRAN Architecture By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE