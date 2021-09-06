Spectrum Mobile adds Moto E, Moto G to device lineup

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Mobile today announced the addition of the Moto E and Moto G Play smartphones to its lineup of devices. The pairing of Spectrum, the nation's fastest growing mobile provider, with Motorola, the nation's fastest growing Android device manufacturer, combines flexible data plans starting at $14/month with phones starting at $5/month – a perfect fit for consumers seeking the best value in their mobile service.

Motorola Phones Available with Spectrum Mobile

Moto E features a 13 MP dual camera system and up to two days of battery life. Moto E also features an ultra-wide 6.2" Max Vision display to bring movies, shows, and games to life, octa-core processor speed, and the simplicity of unlocking using a fingerprint. Moto G Play offers even more performance, with an ultra-wide 6.5" HD display for games, movies and video chats, a dual-camera system, water-repellent design3 and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that provides up to three days of battery life. Both smartphones are currently available at Spectrum stores nationwide or online at www.SpectrumMobile.com. Prices start at $119.99 or $5/month for 24 months for Moto E, and $167.99 or $7/month for 24 months for Moto G Play – with 0% interest on device payment plans.

Spectrum Mobile Pricing and Plans

Customers can choose from simple data plans, starting with By the Gig for $14/Gig and Unlimited priced at $45/month***. All plans include unlimited talk and texting. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

Flexibility to change rate plans as needs change for no additional cost.

The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.

The ability for customers to bring their own phone.

All plans include 4G and 5G access, with no added taxes, fees or contracts.

* "Fastest Growing Mobile Provider" claim based on Q1 2021 subscriber data.

** "Fastest Overall Speed" claim based on Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. cellular and WiFi speed test results for Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile mobile customers in Spectrum service area from 1/1/2021 to 4/30/2021.

*** Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited, speeds are reduced after 20 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

