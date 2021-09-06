Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Spectrum Mobile adds Moto E, Moto G to device lineup

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/9/2021
Comment (0)

STAMFORD, Conn. – Spectrum Mobile today announced the addition of the Moto E and Moto G Play smartphones to its lineup of devices. The pairing of Spectrum, the nation's fastest growing mobile provider, with Motorola, the nation's fastest growing Android device manufacturer, combines flexible data plans starting at $14/month with phones starting at $5/month – a perfect fit for consumers seeking the best value in their mobile service.

Motorola Phones Available with Spectrum Mobile

Moto E features a 13 MP dual camera system and up to two days of battery life. Moto E also features an ultra-wide 6.2" Max Vision display to bring movies, shows, and games to life, octa-core processor speed, and the simplicity of unlocking using a fingerprint. Moto G Play offers even more performance, with an ultra-wide 6.5" HD display for games, movies and video chats, a dual-camera system, water-repellent design3 and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that provides up to three days of battery life. Both smartphones are currently available at Spectrum stores nationwide or online at www.SpectrumMobile.com. Prices start at $119.99 or $5/month for 24 months for Moto E, and $167.99 or $7/month for 24 months for Moto G Play – with 0% interest on device payment plans.

Spectrum Mobile Pricing and Plans

Customers can choose from simple data plans, starting with By the Gig for $14/Gig and Unlimited priced at $45/month***. All plans include unlimited talk and texting. Additional features of Spectrum Mobile include:

  • Flexibility to change rate plans as needs change for no additional cost.
  • The most popular mobile devices with interest-free monthly installment plans.
  • The ability for customers to bring their own phone.
  • All plans include 4G and 5G access, with no added taxes, fees or contracts.

* "Fastest Growing Mobile Provider" claim based on Q1 2021 subscriber data.
** "Fastest Overall Speed" claim based on Global Wireless Solutions, Inc. cellular and WiFi speed test results for Spectrum, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile mobile customers in Spectrum service area from 1/1/2021 to 4/30/2021.
*** Spectrum Internet required. Auto-pay required. For Unlimited, speeds are reduced after 20 GB of usage per line. Restrictions apply. For details, refer to Spectrum.com/policies/mobile-terms.

Charter Communications

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Rethinking networking in a 'post MPLS' world By Greg Bryan, Senior Manager, Enterprise Research, TeleGeography
Fixed wireless, FTTH or satellite? It depends... By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE