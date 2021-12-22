"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Some 5G providers step back from CES

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/22/2021
Comment (0)

T-Mobile said its CEO will no longer provide a keynote presentation at the CES trade show in Las Vegas next month. And other 5G providers may follow the company's lead.

"After careful consideration and discussion, T-Mobile has made the difficult decision to significantly limit our in-person participation at this year's Consumer Electronics Show. While we are confident that CES organizers are taking exhaustive measures to protect in-person attendees and we had many preventative practices in place as well, we are prioritizing the safety of our team and other attendees with this decision," the company said in a statement.

"T-Mobile will continue to serve as a CES sponsor and title sponsor of the DRL Championship Race but the vast majority of our team will not be traveling to Las Vegas. Additionally, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert will no longer be offering a keynote in-person or virtually. T-Mobile's entire team looks forward to an in-person CES 2023, which we hope includes an on-stage keynote in front of a live audience. We extend our sincere thanks to the entire CES staff for their hard work during these challenging times."

Amazon, Twitter and Meta are among the other companies that have reportedly pulled out of the show.

T-Mobile's move is noteworthy considering the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) in July loudly touted Sievert's planned keynote as a top draw for attendees. And for T-Mobile, the company had undoubtedly hoped to use the CES keynote stage to tout its leading position in the rollout of midband 5G. Indeed, T-Mobile's network in Las Vegas is being used to remotely drive rental cars around the city. Verizon, for its part, used its own CES keynote in 2019 to outline its 5G vision.

Verizon's CEO Hans Vestberg made a splash at the 2019 CES. (Source: CES)
Verizon's CEO Hans Vestberg made a splash at the 2019 CES.
(Source: CES)

But T-Mobile may not be the only big 5G provider to withdraw from CES. Officials from Verizon and AT&T did not immediately respond to questions about CES from Light Reading, but one official indicated at least one of those companies may be rethinking its decision to send executives to the show. Verizon, for its part, has close to half a dozen speakers listed in the show's agenda.

And Dish Network doesn't plan to have a formal presence at the show. That's interesting considering Dish had hoped to turn on its 5G network in Las Vegas sometime this year, but that launch was delayed. During Dish's earnings call in early November, the company said it is offering a 5G beta service in Las Vegas with an unspecified number of employees and other "friendly" users. Early tests of the network have shown mixed results, but relatively substantial coverage.

A Dish official said the company is sending a few executives to the show for meetings, and that those plans remain in place.

Finally, it's worth noting that the RSA Conference 2022 on Wednesday announced it will move its in-person event in San Francisco from February 7-10 to June 6-9, 2022.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE