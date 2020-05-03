Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

SoftBank ignites Japan 5G market with March 27 launch

News Analysis Robert Clark 3/5/2020
Comment (0)

Japan's 5G market has come alive, sparked by the aggressive challenge to incumbents by greenfield operator Rakuten.

SoftBank Corp has announced it would offer 5G from March 27 with the debut of four new 5G handsets.

It is Japan's first commercial 5G service. SoftBank will launch in a handful of areas and progressively expand across major cities such as Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya, NHK reports.

The two biggest operators, NTT DoCoMo and KDDI, have yet to unveil their 5G timetables, but both look set to start service as early as this month.

SoftBank's 5G service will be sold as an add-on to its existing 1,000 yen ($9.35) per month plan, Bloomberg reports. Currently SoftBank, Japan's number three operator by subscriber numbers, sells its 50GB 4G plan for 6,500 yen.

SoftBank's advance into 5G comes just two days after Rakuten unveiled prices for its much-anticipated 4G service at around half existing tariffs. (See Japan's Rakuten gives new meaning to 'bill shock'.)

Rakuten, a unit of Japan's biggest e-commerce and online retail firm, has already garnered 2.3 million customers on its MVNO network. It is prepping for a 5G launch in June.

Marc Einstein, chief telecommunications and digital services analyst at ITR Corp Japan, pointed out that the 5G handsets SoftBank is taking to market – LG, ZTE, Sharp and Oppo – are not the biggest brands in the Japan market.

"It will be more interesting to see what they do with the iPhone when it comes."

He added that with 5G delivering speeds of between 500 Mbit/s and 1 Gbit/s, current data limits won't last long. "We will need to see next-generation plans at some point."

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

He said the sums for Rakuten's plan to invest $5.5 billion and hit 15 million subs by 2028 "don't add up."

He told Light Reading: "Their response is mobile will be a loss leader for other services. Interesting concept but still very much needs to be proven."

Einstein was also cautious about Rakuten's virtualized network approach, which it claims will slash operating cost as much as 50-60%. (See Japan's Rakuten Mobile to avoid grand entrance in October.)

"I am not sure that all these network functions are ready to be automated. Consumer feedback on network QoS, customer service etc. is what is going to decide their fate. They need to move quickly as the big three will offer 5G way ahead of them."

Market leader NTT DoCoMo has foreshadowed a 5G video streaming service due to start this month. KDDI has also said it would offer its first 5G service in March, but has offered no details.

Last year, under pressure from the government, DoCoMo attacked the market on price but got little traction.

Einstein forecasts that while rivals compete to cut charges, DoCoMo would aim to move to a new pricing structure. "I think they will try to avoid pure price competition and instead will get more generous with data, perhaps even moving towards unlimited."

— Robert Clark, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE