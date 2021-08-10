Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Smartphone vendors love 5G, but supply chain problems loom

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 10/8/2021
Comment (0)

5G is the fastest "G" in terms of uptake among phone makers, according to new figures from research and consulting firm Strategy Analytics.

The firm reported that 5G smartphones will account for over 50% of all handset sales in 2023. The technology is poised to reach that level after just four years of 5G phone sales. "In comparison, it took 4G handsets five years to reach a similar level," the firm reported.

5G is becoming de rigueur among smartphones. (Source: Strategy Analytics)
5G is becoming de rigueur among smartphones.
(Source: Strategy Analytics)

The rise of 5G technology in smartphones has also upended the vendor marketplace. Huawei, once a leader in smartphones, has fallen dramatically due to ongoing US sanctions on its business. The company is no longer able to sell 5G-capable phones.

Into Huawei's place has jumped China's Xiaomi, which was the world's leading 5G Android smartphone vendor in the second quarter, according to Strategy Analytics. The firm reported Xiaomi accounted for 26% of the 95 million 5G Android smartphones shipped globally during the quarter.

Overall, Samsung remains the world's biggest smartphone vendor across all Gs, with 18.2% market share in the second quarter. But Samsung's growth has stalled amid Xiaomi's rise. Meanwhile, iPhone vendor Apple managed to increase its share of the overall global smartphone market with 15.1% share.

"We estimate China has overtaken the USA being the largest single market for Apple iPhone this quarter, for the first time ever," Strategy Analytics wrote in a release.

Samsung remains the top dog in smartphones. (Source: Strategy Analytics)
Samsung remains the top dog in smartphones.
(Source: Strategy Analytics)

Another interesting dynamic in the global smartphone market: The cost of phones is increasing, partly due to the inclusion of 5G technology. Specifically, Strategy Analytics predicts that the global, average wholesale unit price for smartphones will rise 11% year-over-year to $310 in 2021, up from $279 in 2020. Partly as a result, global smartphone wholesale revenues are to hit a record $435 billion in 2021, the firm predicted.

The cost of smartphones is rising. (Source: Strategy Analytics)
The cost of smartphones is rising.
(Source: Strategy Analytics)

Feeling the impact of component shortages

But another analyst firm, BayStreet Research, warns that the stratospheric rise of 5G among smartphone vendors could be stalled by ongoing component shortages. The firm predicts that 5G won't reach into 100% of all phones in the near term, as it previously expected, but will instead be included in around 95% of all phones, due to the ongoing component shortages.

Those component shortages have already tripped up some smartphone makers. "Samsung has really fallen behind the eight ball relative to other OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] on the global supply chain issue," said T-Mobile CFO Peter Osvaldik during an investor event last month. Specifically, Osvaldik noted that Samsung discontinued its Galaxy Note smartphone "which many of our customers just loved," and that many of the company's S-series smartphones "are in very short supply."

Continued Osvaldik: "Others that have a more Apple-oriented base are probably less likely to be impacted by this."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Chris W. Silberberg, Senior Analyst, Service Provider Transformation, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE