"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Smart Way to deploy Tarana's fixed wireless equipment

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/21/2021
Comment (0)

UHRICHSVILLE, Ohio – Smart Way Communications and Tarana announced today their joint plan for the first deployment of Tarana's unique Gigabit 1 (G1) next-generation fixed wireless platform in Ohio. Smart Way's first phase of G1 radio network installation over the next 9 weeks will serve the Dover and New Philadelphia area of Ohio's Tuscarawas County, covering 12,000 households in 12 square miles.

Smart Way will leverage a combination of currently-owned and newly-acquired vertical asset rights, providing a solid foundation for establishing broad G1 coverage in neighborhoods that to date have been served by a single cable operator. Tarana's G1 platform, now well-proven in multiple deployments around the world, will deliver substantial improvements in both downstream and especially upstream speeds over Ohio's incumbents' offerings, with network economics efficiencies that enable very attractive subscriber-package pricing.

Smart Way's general manager, Ryan Grewell, said: "G1 is completely changing how we pursue markets. As a fixed wireless access provider we've always had limited success deploying in busier towns due to existing cable offerings and interference. Folks expect 100 Mbps plans, but with the busy 5 GHz spectrum in town, our prior Wi-Fi-based gear just wasn't letting us offer them. We are excited about the ability to offer up to 200 Mbps service on very attractive terms. I know we couldn't do this without Tarana, and I'm really looking forward to going to town with this technology."

Tarana's CEO, Basil Alwan, added: "We are delighted by how quickly the experienced team at Smart Way embraced G1's unique capabilities, and we're equally excited about supporting their move from the sidelines of the broadband game out onto the main field of competition. Ohio's subscribers will certainly reap substantial benefits from Smart Way's deployment without having to wait years for intrusive network upgrades."

Smart Way Communications

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE