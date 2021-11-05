Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Small cells cool off while midband 5G buildouts begin

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 5/11/2021
Comment (0)

AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are all working to put their new midband spectrum licenses to use in 5G. And much of that work appears to involve upgrades to their existing 5G radios on top of their existing macro cell towers, and not necessarily adding more small cells to their network footprints, at least at first.

However, those in the network construction industry still believe that wireless network operators will ultimately rely on hundreds of thousands of small cells around the country to densify their networks. They just might have to wait a couple more years.

"We believe the timing of an inflection point in third-party supplied outdoor small cell leasing is uncertain, and the industry reaching ~1 million outdoor nodes on air in the US is unlikely by 2024," wrote the financial analysts at Raymond James in a note to investors following the release of Crown Castle's first quarter results earlier this month.

Crown Castle's 10,000 plan

Crown Castle has a relatively rosy outlook for small cells and it is widely considered the biggest third-party small cell operator in the country. Crown Castle installs small cells atop light poles and rooftops in downtown areas across the US, and rents them to network operators like Verizon.

Crown Castle's Jay Brown said earlier this month that the company operates around 50,000 commercially available small cells today, with another 30,000 on order. And he said the company expects to continue to activate around 10,000 new, commercially available small cells per year.

"I think that is a pretty good forecast for the time going forward," Brown said of that 10,000-per-year forecast. "As we look out over a longer period of time, I think that the demand for small cells is going to be well in excess of what we have seen thus far. So I think our view would be, over a longer period of time, that activity will increase beyond those levels. But in the near-term, I think that is a pretty good gauge."

Nonetheless, there remain indications that 5G network operators are primarily focusing on upgrading their standard macro towers with midband spectrum, whether that's C-band spectrum or 2.5GHz spectrum. Small cells, in the meantime, will be used occasionally to plug holes in coverage or expand signals indoors.

An emphasis on macros

For example, T-Mobile recently decided to cancel almost 6,000 small cells ordered by Sprint prior to T-Mobile's acquisition of the company. Instead, T-Mobile is working to build out its midband spectrum holdings across roughly 85,000 macro cell towers.

Verizon, on the other hand, recently announced it will deploy 15,000 additional Crown Castle small cells over the next four years in locations that have yet to be specified. Overall, Verizon currently operates around 14,000 small cell sites – mainly ones it has built itself – and expects to grow that number to around 30,000 by the end of 2021.

But Verizon has committed $10 billion to its midband 5G buildout over the next three years, an effort that will include putting its midband spectrum atop up to 8,000 macro cell towers within the next 12 months. The operator made no mention of small cells as part of its midband buildout efforts.

Some small cell providers are bracing for a bit of a slowdown in the near term as big wireless network operators focus on getting their midband networks up and running on macro cell towers first, in order to provide coverage across large geographic areas. Small cells might come into play later.

"A logical starting point is to use existing macro sites due to the broader coverage they offer over small cells," a spokesperson for MD7, a mobile infrastructure consulting firm, wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. The company said it has participated in the deployment of a few thousand small cells across dozens of US markets, though it declined to provide specifics. "Small cells will be used in dense urban areas, where carriers will deploy C-band [spectrum] for increased capacity. They'll also rely on small calls as more high band spectrum is auctioned and they continue deployments."

The growth horizon

Some companies are seeing a slowdown already. CommScope, for example, said sales of its outdoor small cells and macro towers slowed last year due to "permitting and other events." But the company's CTO Morgan Kurk said earlier this month that sales will pick up "as the years go on."

Other small cell providers continue to expect growth in the sector in the coming months and years.

"Let's not consider macros and small cells as an either-or proposition," ExteNet Systems CEO Jim Hyde wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. The company operates 32,000 small cells across the country. "New small cell builds will also occur for C-band, and the complementary nature of macros and small cells applies to C-band like all other spectrums. Indoor system builds for C-band is imperative, and will occur concurrently, to deliver a seamless user experience. Huge benefits for building owners and businesses in terms of employee productivity, in-building network performance and aesthetics. All in all, we are looking at C-band for small cells starting out in the next 12-18 month horizon."

Ericsson this week announced new small cell products for indoor 5G networks in midband spectrum. Ericsson is one of the biggest network equipment suppliers in the US.

Hyde, of ExteNet, predicted that Verizon would focus on expanding its midband 5G coverage initially through macro tower upgrades. Then, he said, the company will pivot to network densification efforts with existing and new small cells.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE