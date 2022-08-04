Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Skills gap threatens future of 5G and open RAN, Eightfold AI reports

News Analysis Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Editor 4/8/2022
Comment (0)

In the midst of the Great Resignation is a great skillset shortage – 33% of top network engineering and operations roles aren't equipped with the skills to address emerging telecom trends – in particular, 5G and open RAN – according to a recent report by Eightfold AI.

In its analysis of a global dataset of 500,000 publicly available profiles from telecom companies, Eightfold AI, which runs an artificial intelligence platform for workforce recruitment and retainment, found that telecom companies need more employees skilled in construction and cybersecurity fields, for example.

"Where telecoms boast a significant number of network and field technicians, which are declining in prevalence, they lack construction managers and cybersecurity engineers, which are in higher demand," according to the report.

Eightfold AI explains that the skills gap is an immediate issue that telecom companies need to address – within the next two years – to prepare for trends such as 5G and IoT, cloud and edge computing, big data and AI, SDN and SASE and open RAN. Of these trends, the report identified that the telecom industry is better positioned to deploy new capabilities around cloud and edge computing, as well as big data, but among the lowest areas of talent readiness are 5G and open RAN.

"By looking at historical capability trends from the emergence of LTE and HSPA, for example, we can see that telecoms have a short window of one to two years to build 5G capabilities, as providers accelerate 5G expansion and even prepare for 6G capabilities that will contribute to making emerging trends like the metaverse phenomenon a reality," according to the firm.

To keep pace with these trends, telecom companies need to upskill and reskill the current workforce; identify career paths with future skills in mind; and hire for potential, according to the report.

By "hiring for potential," telecom companies could "increase their workforces by nearly threefold in areas such as 5G, cloud computing, and Python. This increases to nearly 4 times for future skills like agile methodologies," said Eightfold AI.

In addition, adjacent skills, which are skills related to those a worker already has, will also be important to develop.

"Edge computing, for example, is a future skill. Adjacent skills include cloud computing, LTE and wireless technologies. People with adjacent skills are in a good position to move to future-ready roles."

By developing adjacent skills, employees can segue into more in-demand roles, such as cyber security engineers, cloud engineers and performance engineers, said the report.

The Economic Times also recently reported on recruiters' increased emphasis on skills and experience over academic qualifications in the tech industry. "Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been seeing the Great Resignation, but it is equally true that companies - right from smaller startups to large MNCs (multinational corporations) - are finding it hard to attract and retain good tech talent," said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit, told the Economic Times. Tech companies are heavily investing in learning and development programs, weighing the importance of skills over academic qualifications, adds Saxena.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 17-18, 2022, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 7-9, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 14, 2022 Driving IP Network Security Services From Router Silicon
April 19, 2022 Easing the Transition to Cloud-Native Communications
April 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Delivering IPTV in the Streaming Video Era
April 21, 2022 5G Transport Networks - Operators' Priorities and Survey Results
April 26, 2022 Is Today’s 5G MEC Delivering on the Low-Latency Hype?
April 26, 2022 Next-Gen Broadband APAC 2022: Pushing the Boundaries of Broadband
April 28, 2022 Planning for the Future Today: 5 Prerequisites for Effective 5G RAN Planning
April 28, 2022 Making Automated Assurance a Reality, Accelerate Outcomes and Reduce Risk
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
When Will Wi-Fi Really Support the Metaverse? By Ike Elliott, CEO & President, Kyrio
China Mobile Sichuan and Huawei Jointly Build an Industry-Innovated DQ ODN By Huawei
How Telecom Is Leading the Way to Net Zero By James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations & IT, Omdia
du and Huawei Joint Released SRv6 Programmable in Arabic at MWC 2022 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
Next-gen data analytics for tomorrow's telcos By Nadine Manjaro, Director Telecom/IoT Industry Consultant, Teradata
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE