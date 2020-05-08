SK Telecom and Microsoft to launch Xbox 5G cloud gaming

SK Telecom and Microsoft have announced they will launch the XBox cloud gaming streaming service in South Korea in September, the only Asian country to be part of the global launch.

Partly cloudy: The new Xbox service means gamers can play console titles on Android mobile phones over SK Telecom's 5G network.

(Source: SK Telecom)

Formerly known as Project xCloud, the service will be added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This means users can play Xbox console games on Android mobile phones and tablets, from cloud servers streaming over 5G.

Initially offering around 100 titles, including Minecraft Dungeons, Halo: Master Chief Collection, and Forza Horizon 4, the service will debut on September 15.

Game on

Mobile operator SK Telecom said it has been working with Microsoft since September 2019, carrying out testing since October.

The telco will work with Microsoft for the service's network management and customer support.

"We've been working closely with Microsoft to offer high-quality cloud gaming in Korea through Project xCloud," said Jeon Jin-soo, vice president and head of 5GX service, SK Telecom.

"Going forward, we will further enrich gamers' experience by making more games available in the Korean language and identifying promising Korean games."

It's no surprise Microsoft chose South Korea to be part of the first wave. It's the fourth largest market in the world when it comes to gaming, and has a robust 5G network in place.

Local operator SK Telecom has over 30 million subscribers, nearly 50% of the market. The company now has 47 ICT subsidiaries and annual revenues approaching KRW 17.8 trillion (about USD $15B).

