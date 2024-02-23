Sponsored By

Singtel unveils app-based network slicing on 5G network

Singtel, Ericsson and Samsung have implemented app-based network slicing in Singapore to allow the activation of dedicated, customized slices, in what they claim to be a world first.

Gigi Onag

February 23, 2024

Singtel headquarters in Singapore
(Source: Singtel)

Singtel, together with Ericsson and Samsung, has conducted what it claims to be the world's first live implementation of app-based network slicing to boost the performance of consumer and enterprise applications.

With app-based network slicing, app providers will be able to activate a dedicated, customized slice of the operator's 5G network to enhance the performance of their apps and improve user experience.

Singtel pointed out that previous network slicing technologies were only able to deliver a differentiated network experience to subscribers' lines, but not selected apps.

Using what is known as User Equipment Route Selection Policy (URSP) with Application Detection Control (ADC), the technology was tested using Singtel's CAST application during the live streaming of the recent Australian Open tennis tournament.

Singtel deployed URSP on Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core solution, channeling data traffic through a dedicated, optimal path between smart devices and Singtel's 5G network to ensure smooth data delivery.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra has been configured to support URSP, which also will be rolled out to other Samsung devices in the future.

A host of use cases

Use cases that are expected to benefit from URSP include workplace productivity, enterprise communications, gaming and media streaming, as well as artificial intelligence and augmented reality/extended reality.

"As data consumption and processing soar with the prevalence of 4K video and artificial intelligence, demands on our telco networks will rise, putting a strain on app performance,'' said Tay Yeow Lian, managing director for networks at Singtel Singapore. "We're proud to be the first in the world to deploy this slicing technology on our 5G network to deliver the best app performance even when there's high network congestion."

He added: "The sooner device manufacturers activate this, the sooner app owners can deliver more enriching experiences to their customers."

According to Daniel Ode, head of Ericsson for Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, multiple slices allow devices to have multiple profiles to secure different levels of experience, security and privacy requirements.

"With URSP features, consumers can customize their profile to enable better use of 5G RAN Slicing with Quality of Service. Performance-based business models will address the full potential of digitalization by improving the application experience with differentiated connectivity performance, thereby making performance an important differentiator in future networks."

Singtel has been testing the deployment of network slicing involving dynamic network resource allocation and user/traffic prioritization at major events. At Singapore's National Day Parade in August, the telco implemented Priority-Admission Control to ensure that subscribers and priority users such as public safety and crowd control officers had guaranteed access to a reserved network connection in the crowd.

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
