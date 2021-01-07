Shentel finishes sale of wireless biz to T-Mobile

EDINBURG, Va. – Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SHEN) announced today the closing of the previously announced sale of its Wireless assets and operations to T-Mobile USA, Inc. ("T-Mobile"). The Company received cash proceeds of $1.94 billion, inclusive of the approximately $60 million settlement of the waived management fees by Sprint Corporation, an indirect subsidiary of T-Mobile ("Sprint"), and net of certain transaction expenses.

As required by the terms of its 2018 credit facility, $684 million of the proceeds were used to fully repay all outstanding debt and to terminate the facility and related interest rate swap contracts.

Shenandoah Telecommunications