Shamsunder, longtime Verizon 5G exec, departs company

Sanyogita Shamsunder has left Verizon. She was a top networking executive at the company, and one of the key architects of its expanding 5G network.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shamsunder was named Verizon's VP of product strategy and operations last year. Prior to that, she held roles including VP of product innovation and director of wireless technology planning. Importantly, she helped spearhead the development of 5G inside and outside of the company from 2015 to 2018, when Verizon was first formulating its initial launch of 5G in its millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum holdings.

Sanyogita Shamsunder

(Source: Verizon)

"From 4G device planning, to network and spectrum strategy, to leading 5G network trials, 5G labs and product operations – I have learnt a lot, made many friends for a lifetime, and generally had a lot of fun," Shamsunder wrote on LinkedIn of her departure. "I am grateful to my teammates over the years who were part of all the industry-leading milestones and made me a better leader; to the colleagues and bosses who challenged me to grow and improve at every level. I will forever be one of Verizon's biggest fans, and will be rooting for the team for years to come. To everyone who was part of my Verizon journey, thank you!"

Verizon officials did not respond to repeated requests from Light Reading for the details of Shamsunder's departure, including her replacement.

Verizon's other top networking executives – including CTO Kyle Malady and Adam Koeppe, SVP of technology, planning and operations – have been in the news this week following Verizon's troubled launch of 5G in its C-band spectrum holdings. The launch is critical to Verizon because it allows the carrier to dramatically increase its 5G speeds across wide swaths of the country. However, the launch was tainted by widespread coverage of concerns among airline executives that 5G operations in C-band spectrum could affect aircraft radio altimeters.

After a very public series of standoffs between the airline industry and the wireless industry, Verizon agreed to curtail its C-band launch by about 10%. The move affected hundreds of Verizon cell towers around US airports that currently carry C-band equipment but are not broadcasting in the spectrum band.

Nonetheless, Verizon's networking team appears to be moving forward. Reports this week indicate the company's 5G services in C-band spectrum are supporting blazing speeds up to 800 Mbit/s.

Shamsunder isn't the only wireless networking executive to head for the exit in recent weeks. For example, Mo Katibeh rencelty left AT&T – a noteworthy departure considering he was in charge of expanding AT&T's 5G and fiber networks.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano