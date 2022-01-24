Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Shamsunder, longtime Verizon 5G exec, departs company

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/24/2022
Comment (0)

Sanyogita Shamsunder has left Verizon. She was a top networking executive at the company, and one of the key architects of its expanding 5G network.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Shamsunder was named Verizon's VP of product strategy and operations last year. Prior to that, she held roles including VP of product innovation and director of wireless technology planning. Importantly, she helped spearhead the development of 5G inside and outside of the company from 2015 to 2018, when Verizon was first formulating its initial launch of 5G in its millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum holdings.

Sanyogita Shamsunder (Source: Verizon)

Sanyogita Shamsunder
(Source: Verizon)

"From 4G device planning, to network and spectrum strategy, to leading 5G network trials, 5G labs and product operations – I have learnt a lot, made many friends for a lifetime, and generally had a lot of fun," Shamsunder wrote on LinkedIn of her departure. "I am grateful to my teammates over the years who were part of all the industry-leading milestones and made me a better leader; to the colleagues and bosses who challenged me to grow and improve at every level. I will forever be one of Verizon's biggest fans, and will be rooting for the team for years to come. To everyone who was part of my Verizon journey, thank you!"

Verizon officials did not respond to repeated requests from Light Reading for the details of Shamsunder's departure, including her replacement.

Verizon's other top networking executives – including CTO Kyle Malady and Adam Koeppe, SVP of technology, planning and operations – have been in the news this week following Verizon's troubled launch of 5G in its C-band spectrum holdings. The launch is critical to Verizon because it allows the carrier to dramatically increase its 5G speeds across wide swaths of the country. However, the launch was tainted by widespread coverage of concerns among airline executives that 5G operations in C-band spectrum could affect aircraft radio altimeters.

After a very public series of standoffs between the airline industry and the wireless industry, Verizon agreed to curtail its C-band launch by about 10%. The move affected hundreds of Verizon cell towers around US airports that currently carry C-band equipment but are not broadcasting in the spectrum band.

Nonetheless, Verizon's networking team appears to be moving forward. Reports this week indicate the company's 5G services in C-band spectrum are supporting blazing speeds up to 800 Mbit/s.

Shamsunder isn't the only wireless networking executive to head for the exit in recent weeks. For example, Mo Katibeh rencelty left AT&T – a noteworthy departure considering he was in charge of expanding AT&T's 5G and fiber networks.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE