5G

SES wraps C-band transition ahead of schedule with Harmonic

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/13/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that it has successfully completed technology upgrades associated with SES's Phase 1 transition plan for C-band spectrum in just nine months. This was accomplished utilizing Harmonic's XOS Edge software-based solution for satellite media processing and edge delivery.

Harmonic's XOS Edge media processing solution, integrated with encryption from NAGRA, enables satellite delivery networks to seamlessly distribute video services with optimized bandwidth and improved quality utilizing the inherent flexibility of software.

The project ensures a seamless transition for Comcast Technology Services (CTS) and its Managed Satellite Distribution affiliates.

"The task of freeing up C-band spectrum was massive and complex," said Allison Olien, vice president and general manager of the Communications and Technology Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions. "We are in the midst of a significant technology change, and SES and Harmonic provided a clear and streamlined transition path that assures service continuity for our partners and customers."

Read the full announcement here.

Harmonic
SES

