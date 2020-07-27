SES, Harmonic to transition C-band for 5G

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Harmonic today announced that it will partner with SES for technology upgrades associated with the SES transition plan filed with the Federal Communications Commission on June 19, 2020. SES and Harmonic will work together to fast-track this deployment, freeing up spectrum for 5G while simultaneously enabling SES's C-band customers to maintain the quality and resilience of their critical video services. This network transformation is based on Harmonic's powerful software solutions for satellite video delivery.

SES and Harmonic will work jointly to deploy Harmonic's XOS advanced media processing in the headend and XOS Edge transcoding solutions in remote sites for primary distribution of video feeds. The XOS solutions are based on Harmonic's widely deployed streaming platform, bringing unique OTT capabilities to satellite delivery.

Harmonic Inc.