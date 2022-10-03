Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Service provider views on transport slicing and packet fronthaul

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Sterling Perrin, Principal Analyst, Heavy Reading 3/10/2022
Comment (0)

5G introduces new applications and use cases that require new technologies to build flexibility into the transport network to lower costs and improve service delivery. One such technology is transport network slicing, which will enable end-to-end service slicing to become reality. Another is packetized fronthaul transport, which efficiently carries 5G eCPRI traffic together with legacy CPRI.

In November 2021, Heavy Reading conducted the third iteration of the Operator Strategies for 5G Transport Market Leadership Survey with project partners Ericsson, Fujitsu, Infinera and Nokia. The 2021 survey attracted 81 qualified network operator responses from around the world who shared their views on transport deployment issues and timelines, fronthaul networks and RAN centralization, routing and synchronization and 5G edge connectivity.

This blog is the second in a four-part series highlighting the key findings from the 2021 study. It focuses on transport network slicing and packetized fronthaul trends.

Transport slicing

Network slicing is an important capability of the 5G system, and transport slicing will be required for end-to-end slicing to become reality. Transport slicing comes in two broad categories — soft slicing and hard slicing — and each has its own set of options. Hard slicing provides circuit-level isolation that eliminates traffic impact from other streams. With packet-level isolation, soft slicing allows for statistical multiplexing efficiencies, but traffic impact from other streams must be managed via traffic engineering and QoS.

But which method of slicing do service providers prefer? Survey data shows that both hard and soft transport slicing techniques will be used by a majority of communications service providers (CSPs) — with the combination of hard and soft slicing selected by 55% of respondents. However, information gleaned from one-on-one discussions with CSPs indicates a preference for soft slicing, when possible. If customer application requirements can be met by either soft or hard slicing, CSPs will choose soft slicing.

The survey data supports this strengthening assessment. While 35% of respondents expect to implement soft slicing alone, just 5% of those surveyed expect to rely solely on hard slicing — a significant 7x difference in appeal. Some applications will require circuit-level isolation (e.g., perhaps in government or financial services, where specific performance or security requirements must be met), but most will not.

What will your organization use for transport network slicing?
n=40 Source: Heavy Reading
n=40
Source: Heavy Reading

Segment routing is an emerging Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) routing technology that helps simplify network traffic engineering and control while maintaining existing MPLS hardware and services. One important use case is protocol simplification by eliminating the need for Label Distribution Protocol (LDP) in core MPLS networks. A second major use case is the replacement of complex RSVP-traffic engineering (TE) in MPLS networks with more scalable segment routing-based traffic engineering. A third use case — which relates directly to 5G — is transport network slicing using segment routing-TE and software-defined networking (SDN) control to create soft slices.

Heavy Reading asked the survey group to identify expected timelines for segment routing in each of these major use cases.

Of the three, protocol simplification is the most advanced, with 25% of CSPs already implementing segment routing and an additional 38% expecting to use segment routing by the end of 2022 — totaling 63% of the survey group by the end of this year. Traffic engineering follows, with 19% having implemented segment routing by the end of 2021 and an additional 41% expecting to use segment routing by the end of 2022 — totaling 60% of CSP respondents by the end of this year.

Compared to these two applications, segment routing for transport slicing lags. Just 12% of respondents reported segment routing use by the end of 2021, though 32% expect to implement segment routing for slicing in 2022 — totaling 44% of CSP respondents by the end of this year.

The survey results are consistent with the overall maturity of the segment routing use cases as CSPs progress from protocol simplification to traffic engineering and, ultimately, transport slicing. Based on the survey results, 2022 and 2023 should see more segment routing deployments for transport slicing.

When does your organization plan to introduce segment routing to support the following applications/functions?
n=81 Source: Heavy Reading
n=81
Source: Heavy Reading

Packet fronthaul

5G transport efficiency is improving significantly through the CPRI Consortium's eCPRI specification. However, CSPs will continue to have massive amounts of legacy CPRI streams since 5G and previous mobile generations (particularly 4G) will coexist in networks for many years. Handling legacy CPRI traffic as 5G emerges is a crucial issue for nearly every CSP globally.

To better understand CPRI plans, Heavy Reading asked CSPs to identify which technologies they plan to use to transport legacy CPRI moving forward.

Service providers have multiple means at their disposal to handle legacy CPRI, and the data shows that they intend to make use of all of them. Selected by 64% of the survey group, legacy overlay using dark fiber or WDM is the top choice for legacy CPRI transport, followed by transport via CPRI to eCPRI conversion (selected by 52%). Trailing individually are structure-agnostic radio over Ethernet (RoE; selected by 43%) and structure-aware RoE (selected by 29%). Combined, however, RoE comes out as the top option, selected by 72% of CSPs surveyed.

Fiber-rich networks will make use of dedicated direct fiber transport. Meanwhile, networks with fiber scarcity will use technologies and techniques to boost transport efficiency, including WDM and/or packetized transport, with time-sensitive networking.

Which technologies will your organization use to transport legacy CPRI radio traffic?
n=69 Source: Heavy Reading
n=69
Source: Heavy Reading

Looking for more information?

5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey
5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality

— Sterling Perrin, Senior Principal Analyst – Optical Networks & Transport, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by Nokia.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Open RAN security is a collaborative endeavor

Heavy Reading survey says open RAN security will rely on an active community of suppliers, developers, testers and security experts working constantly to identify threats and maintain protection.

5G transport: Meeting capacity demand

SPONSORED: New survey includes network operator views on transport deployment issues and timelines, fronthaul networks and RAN centralization, routing and synchronization and 5G edge connectivity.

New report explores how CSPs are leveraging (or not) open APIs in their journey to cloud native infrastructure

SPONSORED: The findings from Heavy Reading's The Journey to Cloud Native report indicate that CSPs and their partners are in the early stages of designing and deploying scalable cloud native applications through the use of open APIs.

Investigating open RU costs for open RAN

SPONSORED: Heavy Reading's Open RAN Operator Survey examines the cost and performance trade-offs for O-RUs.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Advanced Accelerates to Empower the Intelligent Connection of Everything By C114
Digitization Is Driving the Need for IPv6 By Pedro Pereira
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE