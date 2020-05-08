Samsung outs new phones, tablets with 5G

Today, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. hosted its first-ever Galaxy Unpacked virtual event livestreamed from Korea to introduce a new suite of power devices. Five devices were revealed during the event, that seamlessly integrate to empower consumers navigating a rapidly changing world: Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the most powerful Note series yet; Tab S7 and S7+, versatile tablets for productivity and creativity; Galaxy Watch3, a premium smartwatch along with advanced health features; Galaxy Buds Live, stylish and ergonomic earbuds with amazing sound quality; and Galaxy Z Fold2, the next generation foldable smartphone with enhanced refinements.

"Never before have we relied on technology like we are today. It's how we are staying connected as we navigate the extraordinary challenges faced around the world," said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. "Technology must make life easier, not more complex. That's why we have introduced five new power devices. Alone, these devices are powerful tools to help you maximize work and play. Together, as part of the Galaxy ecosystem, they work together seamlessly so you can spend your time focused on what matters most."

Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, The Most Powerful Note Series Yet

The Galaxy Note20 series is a productivity powerhouse that works like a computer and lets you game like a pro. The series comes in two versions: Galaxy Note20 Ultra, designed for Note fans who demand the ultimate in power and productivity, and Galaxy Note20, for broader Note users looking to maximize their time for work and play. Both are built for efficiency, so you have more time to stay connected with the people you love.

Power to Work

Today, we need devices that are as flexible as we are, so we can work, play and connect however we want. Take your productivity to the next level with the Galaxy Note20 series. Samsung's latest Note series transforms the way you work—empowering you to do more anytime from anywhere.

Now, on the Galaxy Note20 series, new S Pen and Samsung Notes features provide an even more powerful experience and extend to Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ for flexibility and convenience. Plus, a deeper relationship with Samsung's long-standing partner, Microsoft, makes the Galaxy Note20 series and your Windows PC seamlessly work together.

An Advanced S Pen: A favorite among Note loyalists and multitaskers, the Galaxy Note20 series' enhanced S Pen offers the ultimate writing experience so you can capture your ideas whenever inspiration strikes. The S Pen on the Galaxy Note20 series has more lifelike precision[1] that gives you more accuracy and responsiveness. The S Pen's five new Anywhere actions make touchless navigation of your device – like returning to the home screen or taking a screenshot – as simple as a flick of the wrist.

More Flexible and Useful Samsung Notes App Experience: We need tools designed to let us work anytime, on any device. To help you capture, edit and share your ideas across your phone, tablet or Windows 10 PC, the Samsung Notes app features auto-save and syncing capabilities, so lost work becomes a thing of the past and you can pick up right where you left off as you move from device to device. Samsung Notes easily straightens your messy handwriting into legible penmanship. Giving feedback is also easier now that you can annotate and highlight PDFs in Samsung Notes app. Record audio as you jot down notes, and just tap a word in your notes to go to that moment in the recording. And keep it all organized with a new, intuitive folder management that makes everything easier to find.

Work Smarter Across Devices: Microsoft's Your Phone app with Link to Windows[2] integration, now enables you to easily access your mobile apps directly from your Windows 10 PC without disrupting your flow. It's simple and convenient to send messages, manage notifications, sync photos and make and receive calls all from your Windows 10 PC. Add your favorite mobile apps to your Taskbar or Start menu so you won't have to search your phone for your favorite social networking apps or Gallery. Later this year, you will have the ability to run multiple apps side by side on your Windows 10 PC. And all your productivity ecosystems will be aligned across devices when Samsung Notes app syncs to Microsoft OneNote and Outlook[3], and your Reminders sync with Microsoft Outlook, To Do and Teams[4] so everything you need is at your fingertips, no matter where you are.

Power to Play

Samsung is also bringing its Microsoft partnership to the entertainment side of the Galaxy Note20 series, taking mobile play to the next level. Fully immerse yourself in the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has ever engineered into a smartphone, so you can game like a pro from your couch, backyard, or wherever the day may take you. The Galaxy Note20 series packs pro-grade tools to capture stunning photos and create cinematic-style videos and offers advanced multitasking experiences.

Your favorite Xbox games on the Galaxy Note20 series: Beginning September 15, play over 100 Xbox games on your phone or tablet, directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, including hits like Minecraft Dungeons and Gears 5[5]. The Galaxy Note20 series gaming experience is further up-leveled with its AI game booster and Bluetooth audio response optimization, and 240Hz touch latency on Galaxy Note20 Ultra. Plus, with a large and immersive display with smooth gaming experience thanks to the fastest processor in a Galaxy yet, the Galaxy Note20 series is a pro-gaming set-up that fits in your pocket.

Cinematic-Style Filmmaking in the Palm of Your Hand: With 21:9 aspect ratio and 24fps recording, the Galaxy Note20 series' 8K camera now gives you access to ultra-high resolution and a professional quality video experience. Use powerful Pro Video mode with pro-grade focus, audio, exposure, zoom speed control, and 120 fps video at FHD for cinematic-style videos. You can also control audio sources on the Galaxy Note20 series, adjusting gain and selecting between onboard mics or external sources, so the sound you want comes through clearly. Paired with Galaxy Buds Live, for example, you can record crystal-clear audio while minimizing noise in the background[6].

Master Multitasking with Advanced Samsung DeX: For the first time with Samsung DeX[7], wirelessly connect the Galaxy Note20 series to a Smart TV when you need a bigger screen. Manage two screens simultaneously so you can text with your friends on the Galaxy Note20 series while watching video on a Smart TV.

Galaxy Legacy of Power and Performance

The Galaxy Note has cemented its status as an ultimate power phone. The Galaxy Note20 series continues that legacy as the most powerful Note series yet to give you all the things you know, love, and expect from Galaxy.

The Galaxy Note20 series is built with the fastest processor of all Galaxy devices. It features cutting-edge technology and best-in-class mobile experiences, without sacrificing the iconic design. Both Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra introduce new Mystic colors – soft neutral tones that transcend changing trends with a brand new, textured haze effect that cuts down on fingerprints and smudges.

For the first time in the Note series, Galaxy Note20 Ultra offers a vivid and bright Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and 120Hz refresh rate delivering buttery smooth visuals on our best screen yet, which automatically adjusts to the content you are viewing to optimize battery life. Sporting an all-day intelligent battery[8] and Super Fast Charging capabilities, you can get more than 50% charge in just 30 minutes[9].

Samsung's Galaxy 5G leadership delivers next-level power for what you love to do thanks to 5G[10]. Enjoy the benefits of hyper-fast speeds and the peace of mind that anything you need is just a tap away with the power of Galaxy 5G on both Sub-6 and mmWave networks. You can be confident your Galaxy Note20 series hardware and software is secured end-to-end thanks to Samsung's mobile security platform, Samsung Knox.

For the first time on a Galaxy device with UWB[11], Nearby Share will reach a new level of quick and easy sharing on Galaxy Note20 Ultra[12]. By simply pointing Galaxy Note20 Ultra to other UWB equipped Galaxy devices, Nearby Share will automatically list the people you're facing to the top of your sharing panel. Future UWB functionality can also help you find things more accurately with AR technology and unlock your home as a digital key.

Unlock New Experiences with the Connected Galaxy Ecosystem

Samsung devices and services are designed to work together effortlessly, elevating not only your work and play, but everything that's important to you. Take your Galaxy Note20 series to the next level by pairing it with other new additions to the Samsung Galaxy: Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Galaxy Watch3, and Galaxy Buds Live. With these cutting-edge complements to the Note experience, you can work smarter, play longer, live healthier, and communicate better.

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+: Versatile Tablets for Productivity and Creativity

Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are two versatile tablets that combine the power of a PC, the flexibility of a tablet, and the connectivity of a smartphone. Building on Samsung's legacy of Galaxy 5G leadership, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ will be the first tablets that support 5G available in the United States[13], unlocking seamless videoconferencing, fast downloads, and virtually lag-free streaming.

Experience PC-level productivity on Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ thanks to a powerful processor, an improved keyboard experience (keyboard sold separately as Book Cover Keyboard), and an improved S Pen with similar capabilities as the Galaxy Note20 series—all empowering you to get more done in less time. But a tablet shouldn't just enhance our work, it should also help us get the most out of our downtime. For elevated entertainment, Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ feature an immersive display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, so you can take full advantage of the cloud-based gaming and high-definition streaming that 5G enables—or do both at the same time with upgraded multi-tasking capabilities. For users who want even more space to work, play, and create, Galaxy Tab S7+ offers an extra-large 12.4" Super AMOLED display.

These tablets also make it easier than ever to work across multiple devices. When there's no Wi-Fi network in sight, you can use Auto Hotspot to automatically tether other Galaxy devices to your 5G-enabled tablet. And with Nearby Share[14], you can effortlessly transmit files to nearby contacts. Use your Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ to extend your Samsung PC[15] with Second Screen, so you can choose between duplicating or extending your display[16]. Maximize your productivity even further with tools such Samsung Notes, S Pen, Book Cover Keyboard and Bluetooth mouse for the complete computing experience.

Samsung