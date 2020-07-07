Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Samsung: Our 5G RAN is now open and virtualized

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 7/7/2020
Comment (0)

Samsung is the latest supplier to declare open season on the radio access network (RAN).

Samsung on Tuesday introduced new 5G RAN equipment products that, the company claims, are both fully open and fully virtualized. That means the products could potentially be mixed and matched with equipment from other vendors, and run on any x86 hardware.

"Samsung is a big believer in open systems," explained Alok Shah, Samsung's VP of strategy, marketing and business development. "It's what our customers are asking for."

Shah said Samsung's new 5G RAN products comprise a virtualized Central Unit (vCU), a virtualized Distributed Unit (vDU) and a wide range of radio units. He explained that Samsung first virtualized its CU in April last year, and now is offering a virtualized DU. Shah added that the company has also been offering open access to its products for more than a year, a position, he points out, that has been highlighted by tests with AT&T and Verizon.

Samsung said it will conduct vDU field trials in North America in the second half of this year.

Shah said the release of Samsung's latest products helps highlight the company's continued progress in the global wireless market. In the past few months, Samsung has announced new wireless networking supply agreements with U.S. Cellular in the US, Videotron and Telus in Canada, KDDI in Japan and Spark in New Zealand.

Such progress is noteworthy considering Samsung has not been brought in to T-Mobile's massive 5G network upgrade project; Samsung had been a 5G supplier to Sprint, which was acquired by T-Mobile in April.

Shah said Samsung enjoys a unique position in the US wireless market considering it supports operators' moves toward open and virtualized RAN, and also manufactures its own 5G silicon in a facility in Austin, Texas. That's an important distinction amid a growing push among US policymakers to obtain 5G equipment built in the US that adheres to open RAN principles. Such principles, driven by the Open RAN Alliance, seek to allow operators to deploy networks composed of equipment from more than one vendor – a break from traditional network designs.

Shah noted that Samsung isn't working completely alone, nor is it only selling software. He explained that Samsung partners with the likes of Qualcomm, HPE, Marvell and Xilinx for its basestation products. Samsung, for example, has a deal with HPE to work on 5G core software and edge computing offerings.

Shah points out that Samsung continues to offer a millimeter wave product that combines a 5G radio with a DU in order to make deployments more efficient in terms of space and power.

Samsung's announcement on open and virtualized RAN comes at an important time in the wireless industry. Nokia just last month announced its own slate of open RAN products. Momentum is also growing among smaller US operators for open RAN equipment that could replace equipment supplied by China's Huawei that the US government deems a threat to national security.

Such developments will undoubtedly put pressure on Ericsson to move further toward open RAN products.

Samsung is the third-biggest supplier of 5G equipment in the US, counting both AT&T and Verizon as customers, and sitting well behind Ericsson and Nokia.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
July 29, 2020, Online Seminar
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
August 4-6, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 28, 2020 Putting the Geospatial in 5G
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
July 29, 2020 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Evolving to a Telco Converged Cloud for a Worry-Free 5G SA By Huawei
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE