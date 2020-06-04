Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Taking Streaming Video to the Next LevelCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Samsung not invited to T-Mobile's 5G bonanza

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/6/2020
Comment (0)

T-Mobile said it will use 5G equipment from Nokia and Ericsson in its three-year, $43 billion network-upgrade project stemming from the close of its merger with Sprint.

Samsung, though, doesn't appear to be participating in the effort.

"Samsung is proud to be an integral part of Sprint's LTE and 5G NR network and we look forward to extending that relationship with New T-Mobile," Samsung said in a statement to Light Reading when questioned whether it would supply equipment to T-Mobile. "For additional information, it is Samsung's policy to defer to the carriers to discuss their suppliers."

T-Mobile did not respond to repeated requests for information on the topic from Light Reading.

However, T-Mobile's incoming CEO Mike Sievert named only Ericsson and Nokia as T-Mobile's 5G vendors during an interview last week with CNBC.

"Our biggest suppliers are Ericsson and Nokia. And we're planning to expand our 5G network with our existing suppliers," Sievert said. "And with our existing suppliers, we have a synergy pool on the network side that we see line of sight to $26 billion in synergies. Just from the network side, $43 billion overall. So, this merger as we're planning it with our current partners is something that will unlock the potential of massive scale, finally positioning us at a scale comparable to AT&T and Verizon, but with obviously a culture and a brand and a value proposition that is so much more attractive."

T-Mobile awarded $3.5 billion each to Nokia and Ericsson in 2018 to construct its initial 5G network, which runs nationwide over its 600MHz spectrum and in seven cities in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum. However, T-Mobile is planning to dramatically expand and enhance that network via the 2.5GHz spectrum it is acquiring through its recently closed merger with Sprint.

Specifically, T-Mobile has promised to shutter 35,000 redundant cell towers around the country and build 10,000 new towers, leaving the combined company with 85,000 towers. Concurrently, the company plans to grow its small cell count from a combined 10,000 today to a total of 50,000 over the coming years. The company has promised that all that work will result in "the world's best 5G network" with average 5G speeds above 100 Mbit/s across 90% of the US population within the next six years.

It appears that the vast majority of that work will fall to Nokia and Ericsson, and not Samsung.

Samsung's absence from T-Mobile's new contract is noteworthy considering the vendor was one of Sprint's three main 5G suppliers. Sprint launched 5G in nine cities last year: Ericsson built Sprint's 5G networks in Dallas, Atlanta, Houston and Kansas City; Nokia built Sprint's networks in Los Angeles; New York City; Phoenix; and Washington, DC; and Samsung built Sprint's network in Chicago.

Moreover, both Verizon and AT&T selected Samsung alongside Nokia and Ericsson as a 5G vendor. The developments helped Samsung's networks business score significant gains. For example, analyst Stefan Pongratz from research and consulting firm Dell'Oro Group noted recently that Samsung's market share in North American mobile infrastructure grew roughly five percentage points between 2016 and 2018, with Samsung accounting for up to 10% of the market by the end of 2018.

Indeed, Samsung just a few months ago purchased TeleWorld Solutions (TWS), which is based in Chantilly, Virginia. The company provides the logistical and physical services – such as site acquisition and RF testing – involved in building wireless networks.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Now an Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2020 Monetizing Enterprise Connectivity Services to Achieve New B2B Growth
April 8, 2020 How to Avoid Turning Mass Fiber Deployments into an OPEX Vortex
April 9, 2020 Current Security Case Studies in 5G/IoT and MSSP
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - A Viral Slowdown: The Effect of Health Concerns on the Value Chain
April 14, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - 5G Hitting the Mainstream for Devices in 2020
April 15, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Personalizing Customer Experience for 5G
April 15, 2020 5G Is Redefining Transport Networks – Are You on Board?
April 16, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Third Time Right? CSPs Re-Discover the Platform Economy
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
April 17, 2020 Future Vision Webinar Series - Network Automation: What’s Still Missing?
April 20, 2020 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 21, 2020 Programmable Infrastructure For Edge Computing: Unleashing Scalable Innovation
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
Whale Cloud's 5G Master Solution Optimizes Operators' Monetization Capability By Zhengcang Xiao, CTO, Whale Cloud International
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE