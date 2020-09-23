Sign In Register
5G

Samsung, KDDI show off network slicing

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/23/2020
Comment (0)

Samsung Electronics and KDDI today announced the successful completion of the first 5G end-to-end (E2E) network slicing demonstration with a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) in Tokyo, Japan. The companies showed a glimpse of various new use cases using 5G E2E network slicing on a virtual network that ties together Samsung's virtualized core, virtualized RAN, and orchestration.

5G E2E network slicing will play a key role for mobile operators by enabling multiple virtual networks to be created within a single physical network infrastructure. Each virtual network will have different service characteristics, referred to as 'slices' that allow mobile carriers to create new services and business models.

For instance, within the same mobile network, operators can create a low latency-focused slice dedicated to automated vehicle drivers, while a separate high bandwidth slice can be created for video streamers. Both slices can be provided simultaneously without deploying additional network resources or hindering the quality of service in either case.

For businesses, network slicing can be used to prioritize different performance needs, such as when hospitals must prioritize more bandwidth to emergency room admissions, and less to visitor services.

Through the demonstration, Samsung and KDDI explored the capabilities of 5G E2E network slicing, including verification of the following: low latency, guaranteed throughputs, and the creation of multiple slices. Furthermore, a RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) that manages radio resources to guarantee required service levels, was demonstrated. Samsung and KDDI aim to standardize E2E network slicing in an international standard organization.

5G E2E network slicing will enable mobile carriers to save on deployment costs with its ability to create distinctive, virtual slices in the same network. Without network slicing, carriers must deploy additional RAN and core to implement new business models, such as smart city applications. Additionally, it will allow quick ramping of new business services by maintaining existing service levels, reducing time-to-market and improving operational efficiency.

"The demonstration provides a foundation that will allow KDDI to offer new 5G commercial services leveraging its 5G commercial networks," said Toshikazu Yokai, Executive Officer, General Manager of Mobile Network Technical Development Division at KDDI. "Working with Samsung, we will continue to accelerate growth in advanced 5G technologies to benefit our customers."

"This collaboration with KDDI on 5G E2E network slicing is a significant step towards new business models using 5G technology," said Taiyeon Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Technology Service Team, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. "This demonstration spotlights how Samsung's advanced 5G solutions can support KDDI and open up new business opportunities by unlocking the full power of their 5G commercial network."

Samsung is a pioneer in the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions ranging from chipset, radio, and core network. The company has been supporting 5G commercial services in leading markets, including Korea, the U.S., and most recently Japan, where the majority of worldwide 5G subscribers are currently located. In addition, Samsung is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets from Europe to Canada and New Zealand.

Samsung

