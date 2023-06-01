Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Samsung eyes wider gadget ecosystem

News Analysis
Comment (0)

LAS VEGAS – Here at the big CES trade show, consumer electronics giant Samsung said it plans to offer a wide range of products – from phones to washing machines – that can work together seamlessly. The strategy is designed to make each of the company's products more useful and desirable, and it echoes Apple's efforts to create an ecosystem around its own electronics devices.

Jong-Hee Han, a top Samsung executive, used the company's press conference here to outline "Samsung's strategy to deliver on the promise of the connected experience across the key touchpoints in our lives – in our homes, cars and at work," according to the company.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Han explained that Samsung's different device teams previously worked mostly in their own silos. But since he took over the business at the end of 2021, he's been working to develop products that can seamlessly work with each other. "What's the best device and method to enable a certain connected feature in the most effortless, user-friendly way?" he told the publication.

In its CES presentation, Samsung outlined a variety of ways its products can work with other Samsung gadgets or products from other manufacturers. For example, the company showed off technology that syncs Samsung TVs with Philips lights. Its microwaves can get cooking directions from phones that scan a barcode. The company also said it's working to connect a variety of smart home applications via its SmartThings business and the new Matter smart home connection protocol.

In its phone business specifically, Samsung showed off more prototypes with folding displays.

Samsung has been working to use folding displays as a way to gain visibility in the cutthroat smartphone market. The company's existing Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip stand as prime examples of that gambit, and are already on sale through a variety of US network operators.

However, folding phones still account for a sliver of the global smartphone market. According to Cnet, research firm IDC estimates that foldables account for 1.1% of the global smartphone market. The firm expects foldable phone shipments to hit 41.5 million units in 2026, up from 13.5 million units in 2022.

Further, Samsung will have to navigate the market for smartphones, and other consumer goods, amid a slowdown in demand.

Broadly, Samsung is hoping to leverage its vast electronics expertise to carve out a dominant position in consumer offerings in general and mobile products specifically. For wireless network operators, that's an important strategy considering the number of smartphone vendors has been shrinking during the past few years. For example, LG in 2021 announced its exit from the smartphone business, mainly due to pressures from heavyweights like Apple and Samsung. That move essentially gives more market power to big smartphone players like Apple and Samsung.

But Samsung's efforts could also create headaches for network operators looking to create their own ecosystems. For example, operators like Verizon are hoping to create new revenue streams by connecting gadgets like portable gaming consoles. If Samsung expands its device ecosystem, such operators may need to decide how they might participate or respond.

Apple, of course, has long been working on developing a tight ecosystem around its own family of gadgets that span tablets, phones, laptops, watches and other devices. The strategy has proven effective in roping in new customers and encouraging existing customers to buy more Apple products.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 12, 2023 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
February 2, 2023 DIY Data Center Automation Deep Dive: Challenges and Opportunities for CSPs, Enterprises, and Cloud Providers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How 5G Thrives ASEAN Digital Economy By Huawei
Huawei OptiX OSN 9800 Ranked as "Leader" with the Highest Score in Core Packet-Optical Platform by GlobalData By Huawei
Capitalizing On 5G Innovation To Deliver Breakthroughs At The Edge By Kerry Doyle, sponsored by ZTE
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE