Samsung boasts 30% gains in new Massive MIMO tech

SEOUL – Samsung Electronics. Co. Ltd. announced the successful development of a new network technology, Mobility Enhancer, which improves beamforming performance of its Massive MIMO radios up to 30 percent in a mobile environment. The new technology will play a crucial role in improving mobile experiences for users in both 4G and 5G network environments.

Massive MIMO radios are a critical component of 4G and 5G networks, offering a flexible solution to help mobile operators deliver improved coverage and capacity below 6GHz spectrum using 3D beamforming.

Samsung conducted a field trial in its own testbed using its Massive MIMO radio and by adding the new Mobility Enhancer technology, gaining a throughput improvement of up to 30 percent experienced by a walking user.

Mobility Enhancer, powered by Samsung's AI and advanced signal processing technology, will enable its Massive MIMO radio to improve the accuracy of beamforming towards a moving user for maximized 5G experiences. For instance, with Mobility Enhancer, users can experience boosted performance while they are walking on a street.

"At Samsung, our goal is to deliver the finest network solutions to mobile operators of all kinds, enabling them to provide their customers with the highest quality, most immersive mobile experience possible," said JeongHo Park, Vice President and Head of Advanced System Design Lab, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. "Mobility Enhancer is one of the key advancements we are working on to innovate mobile networks, and help advance 5G performance to the next level."

Samsung plans to apply Mobility Enhancer to its Massive MIMO radios through a software upgrade offered in the global market this year.

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core network technologies. Samsung supports 5G commercial services in the world's leading markets, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.

Samsung