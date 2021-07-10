Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Samsung aims to wow with aggressive chips plan

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 10/7/2021
Comment (0)

Samsung Electronics has created something of a buzz in the semiconductor world with the unveiling of what is regarded as an aggressive roadmap toward more advanced chip manufacturing processes.

Although much of the focus was placed on the South Korean chipmaker's plans to deploy a new transistor structure called "gate all around" (GAA) in its upcoming 3 nanometer (3nm) lithography process, Samsung also set out its ambition to become market leader in the 5G semiconductor market, targeting sub-6GHz to mmWave applications.

Samsung introduced the newest RF technology based on the 8-nanometer (8nm) process in June, noting that the foundry technology is expected to provide a "one chip solution" for 5G with support for multi-channel and multi-antenna chip designs.

As explained at the time by Hyung Jin Lee, master of foundry technology development team at Samsung Electronics, "as 5G mmWave expands, Samsung's 8nm RF will be a great solution for customers looking for long battery life and excellent signal quality on compact mobile devices."

Samsung also provides 28nm- and 14nm-based RF. It boasted that it has shipped more than 500 million mobile RF chips for premium smartphones since 2017.

Compact chips

Meanwhile, Samsung said it will start adopting the GAA design in fabricating compact 3nm chips in the first half of 2022, according to Choi Si-young, president of Samsung's foundry business, during the annual Samsung Foundry Forum. The second generation of 3nm is expected in 2023. The chipmaker then aims to mass produce 2nm chips built on the GAA by 2025.

Samsung said the 3nm chips promise a 30% performance increase, a 50% power consumption reduction, and a 35% decline in area compared to 5nm chips.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Samsung also introduced the upgraded fin field-effect transistor (FinFET)-based 17nm process with the aim of delivering more cost-efficient, applicable products. Samsung said its latest 17nm process can reduce the chip area by 43%, improve energy efficiency by 49%, and increase performance by 39% compared to the 28nm process.

Samsung has been the biggest investor in chip manufacturing for the past decade, taking over from Intel, the leader going back to the early 1990s. In May, it started work on building a sixth domestic chip-production line in Pyeongtaek, expected to be fully operational by the second half of next year.

However, rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is set to spend a record $100 billion over the next three years to expand capacity to meet the huge surge in global demand.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 7, 2021 Open RAN 2021 Operator Survey: Results & Analysis
October 7, 2021 Maximise Benefits From Disruptive mmWave Technology for FWA Services
October 12, 2021 Delivering the 5G Promises to the Success of Industry Digital Transformation
October 14, 2021 Intelligent Orchestration and Management of 5G Edge Services
October 14, 2021 Managing the Home Broadband Experience - Taking your Subscribers to the next generation of Wi-Fi
October 19, 2021 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
October 20, 2021 Quantifying and collecting the benefits of IP network automation
October 21, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lighting Up Coherent Optics
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
Redefining the Cost Models for APAC Broadband Operators By Kourosh Ghassemi, Omdia
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Network Automation at the Domain Controller Layer Drives Significant Benefits to Operators By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Nokia
Unlock 5G Network Potential With Predictive Analytics By RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE