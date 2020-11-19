Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Russia's long 5G wait goes on

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 11/19/2020
Comment (0)

As 5G hurtles through China and goes live in the West, it has been stopped in its tracks like Napoleon's army in the vast expanse of Russia.

None of the mobile operators looks close to launching a mainstream 5G mobile service. If there is such a thing as a 5G "race" between different countries, Russia is merely a spectator.

While bad weather halted 19th-century Frenchmen, a lack of spectrum has bogged down 5G. Most other countries have settled on 3.4-3.8GHz as the optimal frequency real estate for the rollout of 5G services.

In Russia, those bands are still occupied by government agencies and the military. A discussion about freeing them up for the telecom sector has so far been fruitless.

"What we are getting from the government is that regulators are unwilling to allocate in the 3.4-3.8GHz range, which is the bandwidth for 5G in most countries," says Andrey Kamensky, the chief financial officer of MTS, Russia's biggest mobile operator.

"The discussion is happening, but we do not see a willingness from the regulator to come up with this."

Russia is not entirely devoid of 5G-suitable spectrum. In July, MTS picked up a license for the 24.25-24.65GHz band that covers 83 regions and is valid until mid-2025.

Verizon, the largest mobile operator in the US, has attached considerable value to these "millimeter wave" frequencies, which can support extremely fast services.

Their drawback is extremely poor coverage. "High bands are mostly suitable for specific users," notes Kamensky.

"They can hardly be used for nationwide or city-wide deployments." Instead, MTS is exploring the development of various enterprise and industrial applications that would rely on the spectrum.

An odd band that riles NATO

Are there alternatives to 3.4-3.8GHz for a nationwide rollout? In August last year, Russia's communications ministry was reported to have lined up the 4.4-5GHz band for use with 5G.

Only a few other countries have identified these frequencies as potential 5G candidates, although China and Japan appear to be among them.

There are several concerns about this spectrum. One is that building a 5G network for a less commonly used band would be a costlier exercise, denying Russian operators the same economies of scale provided by 3.4-3.8GHz.

Costs might increase because operators would also have to install more basestations to address the coverage limitations of a higher spectrum band.

Another problem is the curious geopolitical reality of NATO using the 4.4-5GHz range for aircraft recognition systems. Russia has land borders with five NATO countries. If it were to launch 5G services in this band, they might interfere with NATO's technology.

Trials carried out by China and Russia have previously upset NATO, according to Toby Youell, a research analyst with PolicyTracker who wrote a detailed report on the issue last year (subscription required).

NATO's annoyance is hardly surprising – some of the Russian trials took place in Kalinigrad, a Russian enclave within NATO member Poland, said Youell in his report.

Could Russian 5G interfere with NATO warplanes?
Could Russian 5G interfere with NATO warplanes?

5G trials using 4.9GHz spectrum have also been carried out by MTS. In October, it set up what it calls a "5G pilot zone" in Moscow with Skoltech, a local science and technology institute.

What makes those trials especially interesting is that MTS claims to have used locally developed network software based on open RAN, an emerging technology that could buoy alternatives to Ericsson, Huawei and Nokia in the equipment market.

"That is definitely on our agenda," Kamensky tells Light Reading. "We see it as a potential alternative to the standard vendors that all are using."

Russia would not be the first country that hopes open RAN might spur homegrown suppliers. India, Japan and the US are among the bigger nations with similar instincts and national providers to flaunt.

"I cannot say there are a lot of local companies that we could consider as a replacement for global ones, but potentially new technology can play a significant role in the landscape," says Kamensky.

No 5G plans yet

Trials and open RAN aside, spectrum uncertainty might explain why 5G does not factor into the MTS plans for next year.

Quizzed on a recent phone call with analysts about capital expenditure forecasts, Viacheslav Nikolaev, the operator's chief marketing officer, said it was "to early to share" any details.

"And of course, in terms of 5G, nothing actually to share so far," he said. "So not in the plans."

This year, MTS expects to invest about 90 billion Russian rubles ($1.2 billion) in capex, roughly what it spent last year. Funds have been channeled into expanding the 4G footprint as well as various non-telecom activities in sectors that include banking, entertainment, media and retail.

That has paid off – perhaps more than 5G investments have for some of the technology's pioneers. After a difficult second quarter, blamed largely on the impact of COVID-19, MTS managed a 5% year-on-year increase in third-quarter revenues, to RUB129 billion ($1.7 billion), and grew its net profit by 2.3%, to RUB18.8 billion ($250 million).

"It comes from both core telecom and new segments," says Kamensky.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

An uptick in Russian mobile numbers was a telecom highlight. MTS added a million subscribers in the quarter, finishing September with 78.2 million in total, despite some aggressive moves by VEON, one of its mobile rivals.

Kamensky is also unfazed by the challenge from Rostelecom, a Russian fixed-line operator, following its March acquisition of Tele2, another mobile rival.

"There is still a question on how they will handle integration," he says. "It is not clear what its proposition will be in the market."

None of Russia's operators have sounded desperate to launch 5G. Last summer, amid 5G excitement in Western Europe, MTS CEO Alexey Kornya told analysts he would not rush to build a 5G network even if he had the spectrum.

"We just don't feel that there is right now a demand," he said. As services are launched in other countries, Russian priorities might change.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE