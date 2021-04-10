RTA: Tarana's tech a 'game changer'

HOUSTON – Rural Telecommunications of America, Inc. (RTA) teams with Tarana to provide gigabit services to America's rural communities.

RTA successfully completed testing and will begin deploying Tarana equipment to its gigFAST NETWORK™ service areas across 21 states of operation in October 2021. RTA validated claims by Tarana's engineering teams responsible for its G1 platform. RTA found that in many cases G1 delivers speeds to their residential and business subscribers that will rival fiber-to-the-home services.

Donald Workman, RTA Co-Founder and COO, said: "This technology is a true game changer in the world of fixed wireless. The speeds were spot on with our test cases. More importantly our teams discovered the latency to remain consistently low in the most challenging environments such as non-line of sight and heavily wooded areas. This is a significant factor for our subscribers to have consistent quality video experiences. We are extremely excited to have Tarana as part of our arsenal and the ability to provide our most remote subscribers with gigFAST INTERNET."

Tarana CEO Basil Alwan added, "Unlike traditional fixed wireless gear that's just a stopgap on the road to fiber, G1 delivers high-performance 'end-game' broadband to residential and business subscribers alike. Selection by RTA is another strong indicator that G1 is indeed delivering on that promise. We are thrilled to help RTA expand with performance and reliability previously only attainable with expensive fiber."

