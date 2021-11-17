Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Rosenworcel mostly avoids specifics during FCC nomination hearing

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 11/17/2021
Comment (0)

The US Senate Commerce Committee held a confirmation hearing Wednesday for Jessica Rosenworcel, President Biden's pick to head the FCC.

The session lasted several hours, with committee members peppering Rosenworcel with questions on a variety of topics.

In general, Rosenworcel did not offer much insight into exactly what she might do as the chair of the US agency in charge of the telecommunications market. However, she offered a few general comments on a number of hot-button topics.

On net neutrality: "I continue to support it," she said, adding that "we need some oversight [of the telecom industry], because it's become such an essential service." Rosenworcel also said that the FCC has "inherent authority" over net neutrality, and she suggested she might embark on a proceeding into the matter as head of the FCC. That would line up with President Biden's promises on the campaign trail. However, she left open the door for Congressional legislation on the topic. She also did not provide any specific plans to reinstate net neutrality guidelines. The FCC during the Trump administration voted to dismantle the net neutrality rules imposed under the Obama administration (when Biden was vice president).

On Universal Service Fund reforms: Rosenworcel said that "we need to think about a revamp" of how the USF is managed. However, she did not endorse any specific proposal, though she acknowledged FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr's proposal to bolster the USF through fees on Big Tech companies like Amazon. Rosenworcel said only that "we need to have a conversation" on updating the program.

On the need for better broadband maps: Rosenworcel said that she started working to improve the FCC's broadband maps as soon as she was named acting head of the FCC. She added that she has made progress on the topic, specifically pointing to the FCC's new cellular coverage maps. However, she said that the agency is still working to develop holistic maps that show both wired and wireless coverage. She suggested those maps need to be finalized before the government begins allocating funds to construct telecom services in rural or unserved areas.

On the infrastructure bill: Rosenworcel said that "we're going to need coordination about data and facts" before the FCC and other federal agencies begin distributing billions of dollars in money designed to cross the digital divide. When questioned when such allocations might happen, Rosenworcel said "I think I would probably need to do some review." She also agreed on the need for clarity in audits and penalties for companies receiving government funds, likely a nod to the concerns surrounding the legitimacy of some of the companies participating in the FCC's recent Rural Digital Opportunity Fund.

On spectrum management for 5G: "We need a whole-of-government approach to this," Rosenworcel said, acknowledging that the FCC, NTIA and other federal agencies need to work together to avoid interference concerns like the ones stalling 5G in the C-band. She also suggested that the FCC needs to design "incentives" to encourage other federal agencies to relinquish their spectrum holdings for commercial operations. That's notable considering the US Department of Defense has rejected calls for it to release some of its spectrum holdings for 5G.

On 5G in the 12GHz band: Rosenworcel acknowledged that there are "a lot of engineering issues" that need to be addressed before the FCC might consider opening up the 12GHz band to 5G operations. She said that "we want to be really careful" in order to prevent interference to existing satellite operations in the band.

Biden also nominated Gigi Sohn, a former FCC official, to an open seat at the FCC. As Reuters noted, the Senate Commerce Committee has not yet scheduled a hearing on Sohn's nomination.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 1, 2021 2022 is the year to go commercial with network slicing
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
December 7, 2021 Will 5G Break the Cloud
December 7, 2021 Network as a Service and the Enterprise: The Lightstorm Success Story
December 9, 2021 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Off to a Flyer With Strong Consumer Take-Up: GSMA By C114
XR Is 5G's Killer Consumer App: Nreal By C114
Beyond the Hype, Autonomous Network Is on the Way By Huawei
Network Automation Drives Short-Term Benefits and Sets a Foundation for Network Slicing By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
When Being Onsite Isn’t an Option: IIoT for Remote Sites By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part I By Dr. Dave Welch, Infinera
SMBs and the Future of Fiber By Matt Davis, Independence Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE