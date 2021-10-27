Rogers touts 5G standalone smartphone certification

TORONTO – Rogers Communications announced today it has achieved the first 5G standalone device certification in Canada and completed the rollout of Canada's first national standalone 5G core – major technological milestones on the road to powering the possibilities of 5G across the country.

The Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro will be the first 5G standalone smartphone devices certified for use in Canada. Over the next few months, eligible customers will automatically connect to the 5G standalone network where it has been rolled out. Rogers has completed its 5G standalone core network deployment nationally and is deploying its 5G standalone service coverage in major markets, including Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montréal.

The completion of these critical milestones represents an important step forward in evolving 5G connectivity. Combined with network slicing and mobile edge computing, it will unlock the power of 5G standalone service, ultra-low latency data transmission and higher data rates. These capabilities will open a world of possibilities and next-generation innovations from truly autonomous vehicles to early enhanced earthquake warning systems and beyond.

Read the full announcement here.

