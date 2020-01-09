Rogers teams with Ericsson on 5G expansion

TORONTO – Rogers Communications today announced it has expanded 5G on Canada's most trusted and reliable network to over 50 new towns and cities and will reach a total of more than 60 markets by end of year.

This marks the next big step in evolving the way Canadians connect to the world around them by building on the company's January roll-out of 5G in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal. Expected to be the most transformative technology since wireless services were introduced in 1985, 5G will make real-time connectivity a reality, accelerating the transition to a truly digitally connected world.

Investing in Canada to deliver customer value and next generation technology Rogers 5G is currently accessible to customers on Rogers Infinite plans and unlimited business wireless plans with select 5G-ready devices. More than two million Canadians are now on Rogers Infinite unlimited data plans, representing the most customers of any wireless provider in Canada with no overage fees. Customers can purchase new devices at $0 and 0% interest with device financing.

Rogers is currently using 2.5 GHz, AWS and 600 MHz spectrum to provide 5G coverage. The company has also deployed Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) technology in a number of today's new markets. This enables spectrum to be used for 4G and 5G simultaneously on its 600 MHz and AWS spectrum bands. The company has also deployed DSS in existing markets and will add additional frequency bands over time. In 2019, Rogers invested $1.7 billion to acquire a leadership position on 600 MHz spectrum licenses. This premium low-band spectrum carries wireless data across long distances and through dense buildings, creating more consistent and higher quality coverage in both rural areas and cities.

Rogers Communications