Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event APAC Digital Symposium - Next-Gen Broadband
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Rogers rises after agreeing to C$2.85B Freedom sale to Quebecor

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/20/2022
Comment (0)

Anthony Lacavera beams white-teethed and smartly dressed from his Twitter photo, but the Canadian founder of Globalive Capital sounded like one of the unhappiest, down-at-heel men in telecom.

Posted on June 18, his last tweet complains bitterly that Rogers Communications, one of Canada's "big three" telcos, is proposing a CAD$2.85 billion (US$2.2 billion) sale of Freedom Mobile to Videotron, a much smaller rival. Today, Freedom Mobile is owned by Shaw Communications, a cable operator Rogers has offered to buy for about C$26 billion ($20 billion). The Freedom sale is designed to win over regulators worried about Rogers' growing mobile power.

But the deal is going nowhere if authorities share Lacavera's concerns. "Through an anti-competitive process, Rogers is accepting $900M less than Globalive's offer for Freedom Mobile for the simple reason that Globalive is a real independent and pure-play national long-term competitor, and Videotron is a regional cable company that cannot risk a retaliatory strike from the big three against its legacy businesses," wrote Lacavera.

The suggestion Rogers rejected a C$3.75 billion ($2.9 billion) offer from Globalive, instead settling for a C$2.85 billion sale to Videotron, is enough to make any doubtful regulator pause. It might not help Rogers' case that Pierre Karl Péladeau, the CEO of Videotron's Quebecor parent, said his company and Rogers "have always had a strong relationship" in the published statement on the deal. "This trilateral arrangement with Shaw is yet another example," Péladeau continued. These companies look too close for comfort, critics will insist.

Much in the way T-Mobile justified its takeover of Sprint in the US, Rogers had argued that merging with Shaw would allow it to speed up 5G rollout and create jobs, ultimately benefiting ordinary Canadians. But Shaw's ownership of Freedom was always a potential obstacle. Serving about 31 million mobile subscriptions, Bell Canada, Rogers and Telus already dwarf their rivals. A Rogers takeover of Shaw that includes Freedom Mobile and its 2 million customers would skew the market even more.

Judging by Canadian press reports, authorities have been pernickety about Freedom Mobile's prospective suitors, as well. Rogers is said to have previously identified Xplornet, a rural operator with only about 400,000 subscribers, as a preferred buyer. That was before Canada's Competition Bureau blocked Rogers' bid for Shaw last month, when it argued that "eliminating Shaw would significantly increase Rogers' national market share – already the largest among the big three – and would significantly increase its market power."

Badly weakened

The fear could have been that ripping Freedom out of Shaw and selling it to a much smaller company would leave it badly weakened. Quebecor, however, had been named in earlier press stories as a buyer that might be satisfactory to Canadian authorities. It is certainly much bigger than Xplornet, with around 1.6 million mobile subscribers at the end of March, overall quarterly revenues of about C$1.1 billion ($850 million) and C$117 million ($90 million) in net income.

That does not necessarily invalidate Lacavera's comments, self-serving as they are, and Quebecor already carries more debt than many industry peers, reporting a ratio of net debt to adjusted annual EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of 3.18 in March. There is another potential regulatory worry because the deal reportedly does not include the Freedom business in Alberta and British Columbia due to lack of interest from Quebecor or other prospective buyers. This would mean Rogers holds onto about 450,000 of Freedom's 2 million subscribers.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Several analysts cited by the Canadian media regard the deal as a bargain for Quebecor, which hardly sounds like a positive for Rogers. The family-controlled operator has clung to its original guidance for "synergies," despite the growing likelihood a transaction would not include Shaw's mobile assets. Some investors may need persuading that a takeover minus those assets makes sense in a 5G context.

That said, Rogers' share price was trading up 7.5% in Toronto at lunchtime on June 20, implying shareholders are hopeful a Shaw deal will now proceed. The stock has had a bumpy ride so far this year, rising to more than C$76 in April before dropping to less than C$58 last week. After today's morning gains, it was worth about C$63.40. The reaction of competition watchdogs to the latest deal will determine whether it continues to move up.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Europe
June 21, 2022, One Day Live Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 21, 2022 CNG Europe 2022 - Getting to 10G with Fiber and PON
June 22, 2022 Open, Multi-Service Aggregation at the Edge
June 23, 2022 Voice services just got a whole lot simpler
June 23, 2022 Is Your Broadband Service Ready to Take on Consumer Giants?
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
Four Technology Challenges Telcos Must Tackle By Tim Stallard, Senior Director, Cybersource Customer Success
China Southern Power, CAICT, Huawei Release White Paper on 5G VPP Security By Huawei
MTN Group Deploys Premium Wi-Fi, Utilizing Autonomous Driving Networks to Improve User Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE