Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Rogers recovers financial footing in Q3

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 10/22/2020
Comment (0)

Shaking off much of the financial impact from the mass COVID-19 lockdowns of the spring, Rogers Communications reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as the Canadian economy reopened and wireless and media revenues rebounded.

Rogers, which sustained double-digit declines in revenues, net income and other key metrics during the second quarter, still saw its overall revenues and net income fall on a year-over-year basis in Q3. The company generated C$3.67 billion (S2.73 billion) in total revenues, down 2% from the year-ago period, while its net income came in at C$512 million ($381 million), down 14% from the prior year. But both figures represented marked improvements from the second quarter, when the operator reported C$3.16 billion ($2.35 billion) in overall revenue and C$279 million ($208 million) in net income, and beat the estimates of financial analysts.

"The strong sequential improvement in our third quarter results is reflective of solid execution across our businesses, including continued growth in our digital-first efforts, to ensure our customers have a range of channels available to meet their needs," said Joe Natale, president and CEO of Rogers. "Our results show we are managing the environment effectively, and our long-term strategy is sound."

To be sure, Rogers is still feeling the sting of COVID-19. For example, service revenue from its wireless division, the company's biggest, fell to C$1.65 billion ($1.23 billion) in the quarter, down 9% from the same quarter last year, despite the gain of 138,000 new postpaid subscribers. Speaking on the company's earnings call with financial analysts Thursday morning, Rogers executives blamed most, if not all, of that decline on decreases in overage and roaming revenues because of the pandemic.

But the company's cable division held steady, with revenues slipping just 1% on a year-over-year basis to C$988 million ($736 million), as Rogers continued to sign up more broadband and IPTV subscribers. The MSO also improved its cable capex intensity margin to 22% as it cut back on set-top box rentals and boosted its equipment sell-install rate to an impressive 95% of new or upgraded customers. We'll have more on Rogers' cable and broadband performance in a later story on our sister site, Broadband World News.

Rogers' media division, which took a huge hit in the first half of the year because of the loss of live sports action on its cable channels, also bounced back in the third quarter with the return of MLB, NBA and NHL games on TV. Rogers – which owns MLB's Toronto Blue Jays and their stadium and owns TV rights to the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, NBA's Toronto Raptors and the NHL's Canadian national TV package – reported that its media unit produced C$489 million ($364 million) in revenue in Q3, up 1% from the year-ago period, thanks to resurgent TV ad sales.

On their earnings call, Rogers officials also boasted about their rollout of 5G mobile technology with Ericsson during the pandemic period. The carrier, which launched 5G in its four biggest cities (Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver) in mid-January, said it has now extended the service to 130 cities and towns across Canada, making it the largest 5G network in the nation.

Rogers officials had little new to say, however, about their joint pursuit of Cogeco Communications with Altice USA. Earlier this week Altice USA and Rogers, which aim to divvy up Cogeco's US and Canadian cable systems between them, raised their joint offer for Cogeco to C$11.1 billion ($8.4 billion). But, as it did before, Cogeco flatly rejected the unsolicited bid.

Questioned by analysts about whether Rogers might sell its current stake in Cogeco if it can’t buy the company's Canadian operations, Natale declined to tip his hand. "If it’s not accepted, we would do what you would expect us to do,” he said. "We’ll review our capital allocation parties with our board as part of our normal course of planning and strategic priority setting. And we’ll come back to the investment community on what our thoughts and plans are on capital allocation."

In morning and early afternoon trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, Rogers' share price surged nearly 10% to C$57.47, reflecting the company's stronger-than-expected earnings report.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE