Rogers launches standalone 5G core with Ericsson

TORONTO – Rogers Communications today announced that it is starting to roll out Canada's first 5G standalone core network, powered by Ericsson, in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver to support future devices and chipsets as they become available. Building on Canada's first and largest 5G network1, standalone 5G marks the next important step in evolving 5G connectivity. It will enable ultra-low latency and support future capabilities that will provide industries and businesses with dedicated networks through network slicing, and support critical applications by bringing computing power incredibly close to the end user through mobile edge computing.

"Considered the brain of the network, our 5G standalone core propels us forward on our path to bring the full potential of 5G to Canadians," said Jorge Fernandes, Chief Technology and Information Officer, Rogers. "As the first carrier to introduce wireless services to Canadians 35 years ago, and the first and largest 5G network in the country, we are pleased to once again be first to help advance telecommunications innovation in Canada. From ultra-low latency to advanced services like network slicing, standalone 5G will support applications and technologies that will have a profound impact on our economy and society."

Rogers also announced today it has expanded Canada's first and largest 5G network to 26 new cities and towns in Alberta, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, and now reaches 160 communities across the country.

Standalone 5G will maximize the capabilities of radio spectrum to bring more 5G coverage to Canadians in the future. It will also help bring to life more advanced wireless capabilities, including:

Ultra-low latency will enable time-critical industrial automation applications. For example, interconnecting and controlling robotic machines on the factory floor to drive productivity and efficiency.

Network slicing will offer real-time, on-demand highways of 5G for entire industries and organizations, like a network slice for first responders that supports prioritized, ultra-reliable, low-latency data connectivity. For example, a command centre could support firefighters, equipped with augmented reality headsets that provide real-time visuals, information and communications to navigate through thick smoke, helping save lives.

Mobile edge computing will bring cloud computing power closer to the end users, enabling ultra-low latency for high value, mission critical applications. For example, a mine that operates autonomous haulage vehicles in real-time leveraging edge compute to improve safety conditions and accelerate service levels.

"5G opens a world of possibilities for businesses, industries and everyday lives. With Ericsson being a global leader in 5G and offering a cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core solution for smarter networks to drive smarter business, Rogers will be able to offer a multitude of new business opportunities for mobile users and industries to the Canadian market. This solution will provide agility, programmability and flexibility to meet the growing needs of consumer and business demands," said Jeanette Irekvist, Head of Customer Unit Canada for Ericsson North America. "Rogers is committed to investing in a strong 5G network, and Ericsson is pleased to be a trusted partner on this journey. This is a major milestone to celebrate."

Rogers standalone 5G is powered by Ericsson's dual-mode 5G Core. Rogers partnered with Ericsson in 2018 as its exclusive 5G vendor for its full network infrastructure, including core and radio access network. Ericsson, Rogers and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. have jointly completed standalone 5G testing on the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform that will power the next generation of 5G smartphones.

"The transition to standalone 5G is an important milestone in the advancement of 5G, allowing for enhancements in quality of service, as well as enabling new business possibilities through the use of network slicing," said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, 4G/5G, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "This achievement today is the result of months of engineering collaboration among Rogers, Ericsson and Qualcomm Technologies, aiming to bring the benefits of 5G to Canadian users as early as possible."

Rogers 5G ecosystem also includes strategic partnerships to research, incubate and commercialize made-in-Canada 5G technology and applications with the University of British Columbia, the University of Waterloo, Communitech, Ryerson University Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and ENCQOR. Internationally, Rogers is a founding member of the 5G Future Forum, which is creating a common framework for 5G applications enabled by mobile edge computing across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Rogers has invested over $30 billion over the past 35 years to build Canada's most trusted and reliable wireless network.2 In 2020, the company was awarded the best wireless network in Canada for the second year in a row by umlaut, the global leader in mobile network testing and benchmarking. Rogers is also ranked number one in the West, including Manitoba, and Ontario in the J.D. Power 2020 Canada Wireless Network Quality Study. A recent 2020 Ookla Speedtest report found Rogers wireless network delivers the most consistent speeds of any national wireless network in Canada.

