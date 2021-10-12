"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Richard Coyle named ExteNet's CEO

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/10/2021
Comment (0)

CHICAGO – ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber-fed neutral host communications infrastructure solutions announces the appointment of Richard J. Coyle, Jr. as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Since July 2021, Mr. Coyle had served as President and interim CEO.

"I am very excited to formally announce the permanent promotion of Rich Coyle to Chief Executive Officer of ExteNet Systems," said ExteNet's Executive Chairman, Marc C. Ganzi, "Having worked with Rich over the last three years, I cannot think of a better leader to take our next generation network solution set to our customers in helping them enable the power of their 5G investments."

"I am grateful for the confidence and support our board has placed in me. We are winning with 5G, and fiber connected communications infrastructure across our markets with a focused and aggressive growth plan that creates value for our employees, our customers, partners, and investors," said Mr. Coyle.

Mr. Coyle is an industry veteran with two decades of successful leadership experience in growth-focused telecom companies. Since joining ExteNet in 2018, Mr. Coyle had served as Chief Operations Officer, where he oversaw a transformation of ExteNet's operations organization, delivering consistently enhanced revenue activation numbers, customer service levels, and capital efficiency. Before joining ExteNet, Mr. Coyle served as an Operating Partner at Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC where was responsible for executing the firm's global fiber investments. Prior to that, Mr. Coyle held senior executive positions at Wilcon, Zayo Group, American Fiber Systems, IDACOMM and Sierra Pacific Resources.

ExteNet Systems, Inc.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2021 Building Powerful End-to-End 5G Private Networks
December 14, 2021 A proactive approach for validating fiber-dense 5G networks
December 15, 2021 Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
December 16, 2021 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
December 17, 2021 5Grows Together: Wireless Innovation for a 5Gigverse Society
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
KPN: 5G Is All About Premium Services By C114
Super-Charge Your 5G Network by Moving DNS to the Edge By Neil Cook, Head of Product, OX PowerDNS, Open-Xchange
Master the Unexpected With Nokia IP Innovation By Jeff Jakab, Director of Hardware for IP Networks, Nokia
Mobile embraces SDN with the RAN Intelligent Controller By James Crawshaw, for VMware
XGS-PON for Rural Broadband By Ana Pesovic, Marketing Director, Fiber Fixed Networks - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part IV By Dr. Steve Grubb, Meta
The future of fiber optic innovation: Part III By Andre Fuetsch & Lynn E. Nelson, AT&T
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE