Richard Coyle named ExteNet's CEO

CHICAGO – ExteNet Systems, the leading privately held owner of secure 5G and fiber-fed neutral host communications infrastructure solutions announces the appointment of Richard J. Coyle, Jr. as its President and Chief Executive Officer. Since July 2021, Mr. Coyle had served as President and interim CEO.

"I am very excited to formally announce the permanent promotion of Rich Coyle to Chief Executive Officer of ExteNet Systems," said ExteNet's Executive Chairman, Marc C. Ganzi, "Having worked with Rich over the last three years, I cannot think of a better leader to take our next generation network solution set to our customers in helping them enable the power of their 5G investments."

"I am grateful for the confidence and support our board has placed in me. We are winning with 5G, and fiber connected communications infrastructure across our markets with a focused and aggressive growth plan that creates value for our employees, our customers, partners, and investors," said Mr. Coyle.

Mr. Coyle is an industry veteran with two decades of successful leadership experience in growth-focused telecom companies. Since joining ExteNet in 2018, Mr. Coyle had served as Chief Operations Officer, where he oversaw a transformation of ExteNet's operations organization, delivering consistently enhanced revenue activation numbers, customer service levels, and capital efficiency. Before joining ExteNet, Mr. Coyle served as an Operating Partner at Digital Bridge Holdings, LLC where was responsible for executing the firm's global fiber investments. Prior to that, Mr. Coyle held senior executive positions at Wilcon, Zayo Group, American Fiber Systems, IDACOMM and Sierra Pacific Resources.

ExteNet Systems, Inc.