Ribbon's cell-site router solution to enable Bharti Airtel's Pan-Indian 5G deployment

PLANO, Texas – Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that Bharti Airtel ("Airtel), India's leading telecommunications services provider, has selected Ribbon to expand its current IP Transport backhaul network in order to deploy 5G throughout India.

Ribbon's 5G Cell Site Router (CSR) solution, designed for optimized delivery and efficiency, leverages the Ribbon Muse domain orchestration platform deployed in Airtel's network for automation and analytics. The CSR is based on the Neptune 1022R IP router – a flexible high capacity platform that provides support for multiple access technologies and services in a compact form factor.

This agreement builds on the previously announced deployment of Neptune and Muse within Airtel's network for 5G readiness.

Read the full press release here.

