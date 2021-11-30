Resound notches 1 Gbit/s with Tarana's fixed wireless kit

PAMPA, Texas – Resound Networks today announced their successful demonstration of gigabit-tier service over a wireless network in unlicensed 5 GHz spectrum built with Tarana's unique G1 platform.

Using commercially-available equipment from Tarana, the Resound team demonstrated connections up to 1 Gbps downlink and 500 Mbps uplink at distances over 5 miles in near-line-of-sight conditions. This performance exceeded the minimum requirement for RDOF* gigabit-tier service, and set a new benchmark in broadband wireless access performance.

Tyson Curtis, CEO of Resound, said, "We've worked hard with Tarana to perfect the G1 platform to produce gigabit-tier speeds and continue to achieve those great results at further and further distances. The results have been impressive and will allow Resound to expedite deployments requiring gigabit-tier speeds. In the future we expect to deploy Tarana in areas we would have served with fiber."

Basil Alwan, CEO of Tarana, added, "Beyond more rapid deployment, the unique architecture of the G1 platform also gives Resound higher capital efficiency, since capacity to fulfill gig-tier service can be easily layered onto the radio network incrementally over time as customer demand requires."

Resound will be expanding their G1-powered network from their base in Pampa to cover areas throughout Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, and Oklahoma over the next 5 years.

*RDOF (the FCC's Rural Digital Opportunity Fund) is the Commission's most recent initiative in their ongoing efforts to bridge the digital divide in the US. Winners in the FCC-administered reverse-auction process are obligated to offer and fulfill a range of service tiers in their targeted geographies.

