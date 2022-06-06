Reach Mobile, WOW's mobile partner, raises another $16M

BOSTON – Reach Mobile today formally announced the company has secured an additional $8 Million in funding, bringing its two-quarter fundraise to $16 Million, for a total of $35.6 Million in funding to date.

The company also announced the formal introduction of ReachNEXT, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that accelerates and streamlines how companies bring network-based services to market. ReachNEXT offers a one-stop-shop for launching and operating use cases such as MVNO, Fixed Wireless Access, Failover Internet, and IOT with unprecedented simplicity and speed. Clients of ReachNEXT range from emerging lifestyle brands to broadband providers reaching millions of homes.

Virtually everything needed to operate a network-based service can be found in the cloud-native platform, including the front-end customer experiences, back office customer care and operations portals, and the network integration itself. Capabilities include billing, policy, catalog and data plan management, provisioning, layered security, and customer care, which can be deployed as an end-to-end solution, plug-and-play modules, or REST APIs.

Read the full announcement here.

