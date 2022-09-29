Sign In Register
Reach Mobile adds enterprise connectivity suite

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/29/2022
BOSTON – While the consumer connectivity space has seen radical transformation and innovation due to MVNOs like Reach Mobile and others, enterprise connectivity has remained largely primitive and stagnant, if not archaic. Building on the phenomenal success of its consumer MVNO model, Reach Mobile today announced a game changer for enterprise and business clients with its new Enterprise Connectivity Suite. Reach Mobile's connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) platform enables businesses to connect employees, work sites, and business assets with new levels of simplicity, flexibility, and time-to-market.

Reach Mobile's CaaS for enterprises dramatically changes the next generation of connected businesses -- whether they have ten lines or 100,000 lines + to manage. And with the proliferation of private networks and the explosion of personal and IoT devices within the enterprise segment, Reach Mobile can quickly and easily manage and solve these issues.

Traditionally, telecom enterprise solutions have come with high overhead, limited flexibility, and a long sales cycle. Reach's Enterprise Connectivity Suite enables businesses to quickly deploy or configure custom business solutions from a library of turnkey modules, CX frameworks, and marketplace integrations, allowing for significantly faster time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership for businesses of all sizes.

Reach's Enterprise Connectivity Suite is a one-stop-shop for enterprises needing to connect employees, work sites, and IoT devices, accommodating a variety of business demands. Whether a business is in need of basic connectivity but doesn't want to navigate complex carrier sales cycles or a business with a diverse ecosystem of devices on a smaller scale, the Enterprise Connectivity Suite offers something for everyone. Additionally, businesses that want to launch their own white-labeled connectivity use cases, such as an MVNO or IoT, and ecosystem providers who want a turnkey solution that they themselves white-label and offer to businesses, can do so with the Reach Enterprise Connectivity Suite.

Read the full announcement here.

Reach Mobile

