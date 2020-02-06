Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumCloud Native WorldCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Events Archives
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumTaking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive Summit
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Rakuten unwraps NEC's 5G core

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/2/2020
Comment (0)

Japan's Rakuten said NEC – a fellow Japanese company – will supply its 5G core. The news is notable considering Rakuten is widely regarded as being on the forefront of the industry's move toward virtualized, cloud-native, open wireless networks, and therefore its vendor selections represent an important signal to the wider industry.

And Rakuten's selection of NEC as its 5G core supplier means that the Japanese vendor will power the "brains" of Rakuten's 5G network. The 5G core will run everything from network slicing to edge computing, a situation that has attracted a wide range of vendors – including Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, Cisco and Ericsson – to the 5G core market.

Further, Rakuten has made no secret about its plans to sell its underlying network platform to other operators, governments and enterprises in Japan and elsewhere, and so the vendors it works with on its Japanese wireless network will therefore likely be included in those international efforts as well.

NEC is one of a wide range of upstart vendors powering Rakuten's mobile network in Japan; other vendors include Allot, Ciena, Cisco, Innoeye, Intel, Mavenir, Netcracker, OKI, Qualcomm, Quanta, Red Hat, Tech Mahindra and Viavi. In terms of the 4G network that Rakuten launched in April, Nokia supplies the radios and Altiostar supplies the open RAN management software. For the 5G network that Rakuten plans to launch in September, NEC will supply the 3.8GHz MIMO radios, Airspan will provide the 28GHz radios, and Altiostar will supply the Open RAN management software.

Nokia also supplies Rakuten's 4G IMS core for its VoLTE service, while NEC will supply its 5G core. According to research and consulting firm Dell'Oro, the market for mobile network cores grew 10% year-over-year to nearly $8 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

In a press conference this evening, Rakuten's CTO Tareq Amin described the company's NEC-supplied 5G core as containerized, cloud native and open.

In addition, Rakuten CEO Mickey (Hiroshi) Mikitani pointed out with distinct pride that he sees the two Japanese companies as challenging the status quo in the global wireless industry.

Rakuten has previously said it expects to spend around $5.4 billion constructing its 4G network and another $1.8 billion upgrading to 5G. The company has so far deployed 4,738 4G basestations and eventually hopes to deploy 45,000 4G basestations and some 35,000 5G ones to cover 96% of the Japanese population.

Rakuten's pending 5G launch will essentially cap the operator's transition from an ecommerce giant into a mobile network operator. But that doesn't represent the company's end goal.

Next up for the company is the launch of its Rakuten Communications Platform (previously referred to as the Rakuten Mobile Platform). The platform stretches from the software powering its 4G and 5G antennas to the OSS and BSS systems handling its customer billing and activation systems to its edge computing and autonomous network management functions. Rakuten plans to sell the platform worldwide.

Company officials this week said Rakuten expects to have a RCP "proof of concept" launched by the third quarter of this year. The company believes customers will include enterprises, government agencies and mobile network operators – both new and old, and small and big – will be interested in purchasing its RCP.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Networking Digital Symposium
June 1-4, 2020,
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 9-11, 2020,
Cloud Native World
June 25, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 3, 2020 Fast Forward to IP-Delivered Video
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 8, 2020 Show me the money! Monetizing IoT security and parental control in connected homes
June 9, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 10, 2020 Zero-Touch Testing for SD-WAN and 5G Unified Transport
June 10, 2020 Automating Field Service Operations: The Key to Coping with Disruption
June 11, 2020 Cable Europe Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 16, 2020 IPv6 Enhanced Innovation: Embracing the IP Future in the 5G & Cloud Era
June 16, 2020 How to Evolve xHaul Networks for 5G
June 17, 2020 Communication Service Providers - Accelerating Time to Revenue
June 17, 2020 Proactive Care: Achieving Speed and Resilience in an Era of Connectedness
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
June 18, 2020 5G Network Strategies: Deploying and Securing Edge Clouds
June 23, 2020 The Outlook for Private Mobile Networks: The Opportunity for Telecom Operators
June 24, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
June 25, 2020 Changing Consumer Behaviours are Accelerating the Need for 5G
June 30, 2020 TIP OpenRAN: Towards Disaggregated Mobile Networking
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
QCT's Infrastructure of the Future Enables the First Cloud Native 5G Network of Rakuten Mobile By Mike Yang, President, Quanta Cloud Technology
A/B Testing: Fast Track Your 5G Services With Small, Quick Steps By Huawei
CIoT Powers Industry Upgrades and Enables New Growth of Digitalization By Huawei
Huawei CloudMSE Solution Promotes Intelligent Upgrade of Communications Networks By Huawei
5G FWA, Game Changer for Fixed Broadband By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE