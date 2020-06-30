Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Rakuten plots global 5G landgrab as Japanese tech strikes back

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 6/30/2020
Comment (0)

"After Japan, the world," cackled Rakuten boss Hiroshi Mikitani, stroking a white cat as he gazed at his blueprint for a takeover of the world's telecom networks.

It's obviously a made-up scene, and the real-life Mikitani bears little resemblance to Blofeld or any other Bond villain, but his desire to make Rakuten one of the global powerbrokers in the future 5G economy is no fiction.

The e-commerce giant stunned the telecom industry in 2018 when it revealed plans to build a fourth mobile network in Japan using state-of-the-art technologies. In the last few months, the real purpose of that bold move has become clear: Not to become just another mobile operator in Japan, but to spark a global revolution in which Rakuten plays a pivotal role.

The basic plot has a Bond movie's simplicity.

First, Rakuten must prove its arsenal of cloud, software and less proprietary network technologies can triumph against Japan's telecom godzillas.

This success, according to the plan, would foment revolutions in other countries led by Rakuten wannabes. On cue, the Japanese firm would then appear with the helpful offer of services and expertise, rather like a clandestine agency sponsoring regime change.

"They want to go and talk to the newer operators and say we have a blueprint and can give you our understanding and ecosystem and help you," said a source close to the Rakuten project, requesting anonymity. "It becomes a business-to-business sale for them."

Rakuten is already known to be in discussions with Dish Network, a US company that also wants to build a fourth mobile network in its domestic market.

Dish is now the lead candidate to become the first external customer of the Rakuten Communications Platform (RCP). That platform's app store interface would allow Dish to access the same cloud and software tools Rakuten has developed for its own network in Japan.

In a sign of its closeness to Rakuten, the US operator today revealed that Altiostar, a software company owned by the Japanese firm, would power the mobile network it is building. Just like Rakuten's, that will use "open RAN" (O-RAN) specifications, allowing Dish to work with multiple vendors instead of being tied to one supplier's system.

To support its global ambitions, Rakuten today set up a new international headquarters in Singapore that will be a development center for RCP as well as the sales and marketing hub of the business.

Newly recruited Rabih Dabboussi, who previously worked for Cisco, will take charge of that sales and marketing activity.

Rakuten is also setting up a US facility in California, responsible for the company's marketing efforts in the Americas. Azita Arvani, who joined Rakuten in February, will be in charge of that facility as general manager for the Americas region.

Those announcements were timed to coincide with another revelation that Rakuten has now registered more than 1 million customer "applications" for the mobile network service it launched in April.

Targeting 3 million subscribers by the end of the year, it needs to silence critics who say it will struggle to attract and serve customers in Japan with immature and hard-to-scale technologies. Fail there, and its master plan for the world could die.

Mission impossible?
Its mission looks hard enough. As financially squeezed operators hunt for more efficient technologies and back-office systems, the idea of running IT and network applications in the cloud has caught on. An array of cloud options now confronts the average telco, and it includes the likes of Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft.

Rakuten believes there is an appetite for an offer that does not come from these players or the traditional vendor community, represented by the likes of Nokia.

"Rakuten is built for the telco industry," said Tareq Amin, the chief technology officer of Rakuten Mobile – the part of Rakuten responsible for the telecom expansion – during an update on the firm's plans last month. "We understand how to build a platform optimized for real time. It is open source and collaborative and puts us in a unique position."

But operators may face a more existential question. The network technologies Rakuten has pioneered were conceived partly because of telco anxiety about overreliance on a few all-powerful suppliers. Will they really trade this for a similar relationship of dependency with cloud providers, including Rakuten?

It's a question posed in a recent LinkedIn article by Franck Spinelli, the CEO of a networks startup called Amarisoft, which has previously attracted support from Orange, one of Europe's largest operators.

Rakuten's scheme, writes Spinelli, would turn operators into "marketing companies and frequency landlords, just renting out their property." He doubts what he calls a "vampire strategy" will be sustainable for some of these firms.

A related danger is that Rakuten becomes a competitor for enterprise and government customers in the 5G market. Its RCP could be offered directly to corporations and public-sector organizations building their own private networks, and Rakuten flags interest in both groups in today's announcement.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

For many telcos, the initial pitch may be hard to resist, though. "Rakuten will say let us show you what we can do and how a disruptor really disrupts a traditional status quo telco market and how you can do that at a lower total cost of ownership," said Light Reading's anonymous source.

In Japan, Rakuten is pricing 4G services at about half the rate charged by rivals, insisting it wants consumers to benefit from its substantially lower network costs. That will grab the attention of prospective greenfield players in developed markets.

Rakuten's Hiroshi Mikitani at the company's 4G pricing announcement earlier this year.
Rakuten's Hiroshi Mikitani at the company's 4G pricing announcement earlier this year.

Many of the doubts that persist relate to the technology itself. Open RAN, in particular, looks unsuited to mass-market rollouts of higher-speed services, despite recent progress.

"Would we be ready to take open RAN to a dense urban area to do what is needed there and even 5G? Probably not," said Yago Tenorio, Vodafone's head of network strategy, during a webinar this week. "But are we getting there? Yes. Are we accelerating the pace? I think so, too. It is a matter of time before we get solutions that can compete."

Some recent forecasts seem to reflect that acceleration. Open RAN currently accounts for only about 1% of total RAN sales, according to Dell'Oro, a market-research firm. It "could approach a double-digit share" within the next five years, said Stefan Pongratz, one of Dell'Oro's analysts, in a widely circulated email sent last week.

Besides being a litmus test for this technology, Rakuten's network project in Japan is an important showcase for a new crop of technology suppliers, as well as Japanese vendors that seemed to shrivel on the world stage in the 4G era.

At the forefront of this bunch is NEC, a company chosen to build not only 5G radios for Rakuten but also its standalone 5G core – in preference to more established core network vendors including Cisco, Ericsson and Nokia.

Just last week, Japan's NTT took a 5% stake in NEC for a $600 million investment, creating an interesting dynamic as one of Rakuten's chief rivals. Buoyed by recent publicity, NEC has also reportedly been in discussions with UK authorities about a role in that country's 5G deployment.

Dean Bubley, an outspoken industry analyst, notes a "quiet resurgence of Japanese tech firms" in his own LinkedIn update. Fujitsu, another Japanese company he mentions, was today named by Dish as the provider of the radios that will run Altiostar's software.

"Overall, Japan seems likely to be much more important in 5G than it was in 4G," writes Bubley.

Rakuten cannot take all the credit for this resurgence, but its high-profile plans have certainly drawn attention to what Japan has to offer. As the e-commerce firm plots a bigger networks role globally, Japan's tech firms are likely to be willing accomplices.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 1, 2020 5G Phase 2: What’s next after eMBB and FWA?
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE