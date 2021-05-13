Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives SD-WAN Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Rakuten and the curious case of the missing 5G plan

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 5/13/2021
Comment (0)

Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani is known mainly as the founder and CEO of Rakuten, Japan's answer to Amazon. But his main job these days is to persuade the world that a costly venture into the telecom sector still makes sense.

It has become increasingly hard. Despite boasts that its technology is cheap to install and run compared with rivals, the cost of building a fourth mobile network in Japan has winded Rakuten with Sumo force. In 2017, when it was still pondering its mobile plans, the e-commerce business made a net profit of about 110.5 billion Japanese yen (US$1 billion) on revenues of JPY944.5 billion ($8.6 billion). For the recently ended first quarter, net losses reached JPY25.8 billion ($240 million), despite the generation of JPY391.5 billion ($3.6 billion) in sales.

Network costs have turned out to be much higher than expected because Rakuten grossly underestimated how much equipment it would need to cover Japan. Until this year, it had reckoned that 28,000 4G basestations would do for population coverage of 96%. But the number was sharply increased to 44,000 in February, adding around $2 billion to Rakuten's network bill. To fund the rollout, Mikitani last month sold shares worth $2.2 billion to Japan Post Holdings, Tencent and Walmart.

Rakuten's losses from its mobile buildout are looking Sumo-sized.
Rakuten's losses from its mobile buildout are looking Sumo-sized.

Operating losses at Rakuten Mobile, the networks subsidiary, exceeded JPY97 billion ($890 million) in the first quarter, up from about JPY37 billion ($340 million) a year earlier. Rakuten insists consumers have been enthused by new pricing plans and a deal with Apple for the iPhone, Japan's most popular device. Yet in a market of about 125 million people, take-up has been undeniably sluggish. More than a year after it first launched its service, Rakuten has received just 4.1 million "applications," it told reporters today.

The company message continues to be that its telecom business will break even in 2023, and there are reasons to be optimistic. Mobile sales grew 39% in the first quarter, to nearly JPY69 billion ($630 million), but include revenues from the energy, content and Internet businesses, as well as Rakuten's older MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) unit. Network customers have largely taken advantage of free offers for a limited duration. Soon, they will have to pay.

But leading analysts are downbeat. "Rakuten remains bullish on the opportunity, but the required customer base to cover the cost is becoming unrealistic," said New Street Research in a note issued today. "One year in, during a period when Rakuten has not charged for its service, the company has gained 4.1 million applications, but we now calculate they need 20 million just to break even at current costs."

Those costs should at least begin to fall once Rakuten has built most of its network. It now claims to have reached 80% population coverage and expects to hit the 96% target by the summer. The 4G focus will then presumably shift from rollout to maintenance and operations. Some of the benefits of Rakuten's cutting-edge systems and heavy reliance on automation may become visible.

We've only just begun

But the job does not end with 4G, where Rakuten's spectrum constraints put it at a clear disadvantage to rivals. Investment in 5G is arguably far more important to the company's future. Rakuten is not years behind its competitors in this technology and holds the same amount of mid-band spectrum. Yet other than highlighting its network partners and technology innovation, it has had curiously little to say about 5G so far.

The latest data, moreover, suggests the competition has already opened up a yawning gap. NTT DoCoMo, Japan's biggest mobile operator, now boasts 7,100 5G basestations, as opposed to the 1,000 that Rakuten has installed, for instance. The market leader also claims 3 million of its 82.6 million mobile customers are using 5G services. It aims to have 20,000 basestations in use by March next year and estimates that investments in 5G will total JPY1 trillion ($9.1 billion) between 2019 and 2023.

Table 1: Mobile sites in Japan

Mobile sites 5G sites 5G sites target
KDDI 110,000 10,000 50,000 by March 2022
NTT DoCoMo 80,000 7,100 20,000 by March 2022
Rakuten 44,000 (summer target) 1,000 N/A
SoftBank 230,000 N/A 50,000 by March 2022
Source: Companies.

That figure is about the same as Rakuten's entire budget for mobile network rollout, according to figures from MoffettNathanson, an analyst firm. And Rakuten has clearly earmarked between JPY780 billion ($7.1 billion) and JPY840 billion ($7.7 billion) for the 4G network, after its February update. That would leave only between JPY160 billion ($1.5 billion) and JPY220 billion ($2 billion) for a 5G system unless the overall budget were much higher than analyst expectations. Yet a big increase, without a corresponding surge in customer numbers, would put the target of breaking even by 2023 in doubt.

Rakuten did not respond to questions about 5G coverage and rollout targets, but most of the funds raised from its recent sale of shares have been allocated to 4G. In a breakdown of its plans last month, the company said it would spend JPY184 billion ($1.7 billion) on 4G basestations and just JPY31 billion ($280 million) on 5G ones. Another JPY25 billion ($230 million) is intended for "equipment common to 4G and 5G," it revealed.

NTT DoCoMo is certainly not its only 5G threat. KDDI says it had 10,000 5G basestations deployed at the end of March and is targeting 50,000 by March next year, a number it estimates will provide population coverage of 90%. Last year alone, it spent about JPY174 billion ($1.6 billion) on 4G and 5G rollout, as well as JPY200 billion ($1.8 billion) on "common equipment." SoftBank, the third operator, has precisely the same target of 50,000 basestations and 90% population coverage by March 2022.

Ye of little faith

Even though Rakuten is relying on the same 5G spectrum bands as the opposition, it might conceivably require fewer basestations. Tareq Amin, Rakuten Mobile's chief technology officer, reckons simplified, state-of-the-art designs have given him a 30% to 40% coverage improvement versus rivals.

Rakuten is evidently confident that 44,000 4G sites will be sufficient for a near-nationwide service. NTT DoCoMo has 80,000 sites in total, while KDDI maintains 110,000 and SoftBank as many as 230,000. But if KDDI and SoftBank expect to reach 90% of people with 50,000 5G basestations, Rakuten would presumably need around 35,700 if its site coverage were 40% better. To arrive at that figure from about 1,000 today sounds like a major effort.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

One day in the future, when Rakuten's network is built and its loss-making reports have been consigned to company archives, it may prove hard to beat. While the cloud and software technologies it has used are not off-limits to other companies, Japan's older service providers will struggle to be as efficient, Amin told reporters earlier this year.

"How will you deal with reskilling and retraining an organization that has not necessarily adapted to a world in which software is the dominant platform?" he said. "This is something we don't have to do. The company was built on Internet-scale architecture and it was very easy for me to leverage and extract."

Investors are being asked to show a lot of faith, and there are signs it may be wavering. Rakuten's share price fell 3.6% in Japan today as analysts took stock of the mounting losses. If nothing else, those are proof that low-cost software can only go so far in such a capital-intensive industry. And unless a 5G deployment on top of the existing network turns out to be dirt cheap, profitability could be a long way off.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2021 Pivoting to addressable ads to uplift Pay TV revenues
May 18, 2021 What is the future of the semiconductor supply chain?
May 19, 2021 Cloud-Native Marketplace for Telcos: Everything you need to know from IT to infrastructure
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 20, 2021 Simplifying Network Disaggregation to Accelerate New Services
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
May 26, 2021 Maximizing the ROI of your 5G Spectrum Assets
May 27, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day Two
June 1, 2021 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
NetX2025 Provides Intelligent Connectivity to Multiple Clouds By Zhang Jun, Chief Network Consultant, Huawei Carrier BG
Accelerating the Pace of Service Innovation With DelOps By Manish Varma, Core Network Services Strategy, Nokia
Highlighting Contactless FWA Service Provisioning in a Pandemic By Huawei
Cisco Plus: Accelerating Your Business Outcomes With As-a-Service By James Mobley, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Network Services, Cisco
Assuring 5G Commercial Success With Advanced Innovative Service and Business Operations By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Building pay-TV resilience in a time of crisis By Jacques-Edouard Guillemot, Senior Vice President, Nagra
Future-proofing the network: Why you need to optimize for user experience By Patrick MeLampy, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE