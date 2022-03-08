Sign In Register
5G

Quickline and Mavenir to deliver 5G SA cloud-native Open RAN to rural UK

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/3/2022
RICHARDSON, Texas – Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum license.

Using the existing radio network infrastructure and masts, the Open RAN approach allows service providers to speed up the development of their 5G networks through the 'open source' nature of the technology, avoiding vendor locking. It means all internet and mobile phone providers will be able to compete on a level playing field, no matter their size, and deliver the government ambition to connect rural communities.

For the last two years, Quickline has been leading a £6 million project to boost rural connectivity in North Yorkshire as part of the Mobile Access North Yorkshire (MANY) consortium, which successfully bid into the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport's (DCMS) co-ordinated 5G Testbeds and Trials programme. Following an evaluation process, Quickline selected Mavenir as the key technology provider in developing a truly Cloud-Native Open-RAN solution and bringing this into live service.

The Quickline network will be used for a Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service, providing ultrafast mobile connectivity to rural communities across the North of England. Mavenir is providing an end-to-end solution that is built with cloud-native principles and software-centric design, enabling faster time to market and a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), making a 5G network, based on an open system, an ideal choice for operators to serve rural communities.

Quickline has seen rapid growth over the last year following a £500m investment by new owners Northleaf Capital Partners. The investment has allowed the company to accelerate its impressive plans to bring lightning fast broadband speeds to over 500,000 homes and businesses in rural communities where a significant digital divide still remains.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir

