5G

Qualcomm to put 5G into cheaper Snapdragon chips

9/3/2020
Comment (0)

SAN DIEGO – Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced its plans to accelerate 5G global commercialization at scale by expanding its portfolio of 5G mobile platforms to the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 4-series in early 2021. Alike the rest of the Snapdragon mobile platforms, the new Snapdragon 4-series is designed to be truly global, supporting the rapid proliferation of 5G, which is already available with more than 80 commercial networks in more than 35 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, Oceania/Australia, and South America.

"Qualcomm continues to pave the way for 5G commercialization at scale, and the expansion of 5G into our Snapdragon 4-series is expected to address regions that currently have approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users combined," said Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm Incorporated. "The Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform is designed to exceed expectations for the mass-market segment by bringing an assortment of predominately high- and mid-tier features to a broader audience. It will deliver on the promise of making 5G accessible to all smartphone users."

Qualcomm Technologies' 5G mobile platform offerings to date include:

  • Snapdragon 8-series: Snapdragon 865 Plus, Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855
  • Snapdragon 7-series: Snapdragon 768G, Snapdragon 765 and 765G
  • Snapdragon 6-series: Snapdragon 690

"Motorola strives to bring smarter technology to all. With the extension of Qualcomm Technologies' 5G Mobile Platform into the Snapdragon 4-series, we are positioned to deliver a more complete portfolio of 5G devices to our consumers, emphasizing our leadership in the 5G space," said Sergio Buniac, president, Motorola. "We're excited to continue our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies in 2021, working on a unified mission of offering 5G for everyone."

"OPPO and Qualcomm Technologies have closely collaborated on the expansion of 5G. We are very happy that Qualcomm Technologies is scaling 5G technology to the Snapdragon 4-series. We will continue to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies to drive the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world," said Tony Chen, founder and chief executive officer, OPPO.

Lei Jun, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Xiaomi, said, "2020 marks the year of 5G proliferation. In scaling the deployment of 5G, we have introduced several 5G smartphones powered by Snapdragon 8-series and 7-series 5G mobile platforms. Today, it is exciting to see Qualcomm Technologies expand 5G to the Snapdragon 4-series, accelerating 5G global commercialization. Xiaomi will become one of the world's first OEMs to introduce a 5G smartphone powered by the Snapdragon 4-series 5G mobile platform. This is another step forward in our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies."

More information about the Snapdragon 4-series 5G Mobile Platform will be unveiled later. Devices based on this platform are expected to be commercially available in the first quarter of 2021.

Qualcomm

