Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars 5G Networking Symposium
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
5G

Qualcomm: The 5G outlook is still good

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 4/29/2020
Comment (0)

Qualcomm still expects global 5G handset shipments this year of between 175 and 225 million. That's the prediction the company provided before the COVID-19 outbreak, and that's the figure it's sticking with.

"Launches [of 5G] across all regions remain on track," Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala said during the company's quarterly conference call with analysts Wednesday. "While we expect some minor changes to the launch timing and sell-through of certain devices, our calendar 2020 estimates remain unchanged."

Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon – the company's 5G chief – offered a few more comments about the status of 5G around the world. He said US operators are ahead of pace in their 5G deployments, while some operators in Europe may fall behind schedule due in part to spectrum auction delays. He said that 5G remains a hot topic in China, with 5G phones accounting for fully 30% of all sales in the country in March, up from 19% in December.

And Amon said that operators in Japan and Korea are moving forward with 5G launches in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum this year and that more would join them next year. That's noteworthy considering US operators have been mostly alone in the mmWave 5G arena, raising questions about the value of such spectrum. Most global 5G launches have been in the spectrum below 6GHz.

Taken together, the comments from Qualcomm – which supplies the core 5G connectivity chips for the vast majority of the world's early 5G phones – indicate that, so far, 5G deployments remain mostly untouched by the global pandemic.

"5G is progressing as planned," Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf said during the call, adding that the company expects pandemic trends like telehealth and remote learning could increase demand for 5G throughout this year and next year.

And what of Apple's expected release of a 5G iPhone later this year? Qualcomm executives didn't mention that specifically, but analysts on the call questioned whether an "inflection point" for 5G is still expected later this year – a likely reference to Apple's planned gadget. Qualcomm's Mollenkopf said he expects no big delays.

Apple dumped Intel for Qualcomm as its 5G chipset supplier last year.

Regardless, some analysts aren't expecting much of a 5G catalyst from the device. "We acknowledge that wireless operators will increase ad spend and use new network implementations to boost interest in 5G, but we still don't believe it will be enough to drive a supercycle for Apple to the scale that investors might be expecting. In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic now threatens our prediction of a stabilization in upgrade rates in 2020 based on near-term store closings and intermediate-term economic impacts," wrote the Wall Street analysts at Lightshed in a recent post on Apple.

In other Qualcomm news, the company said it inked 5G patent-licensing agreements with Chinese vendors Oppo and Vivo – company officials said Qualcomm has now signed 5G licensing agreements with every major player in the world except Huawei. Qualcomm executives said they continue to negotiate with Huawei for a license.

In its most recent quarter, Qualcomm reported a 21% drop in overall sales of smartphones due to COVID-19. Further, the company said it expects the coronavirus to cut into smartphone sales in its current quarter by as much as 30%.

Qualcomm detailed the effects of COVID-19 on its business and its outlook. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Qualcomm)
Qualcomm detailed the effects of COVID-19 on its business and its outlook. Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Qualcomm)

However, Qualcomm said it is expecting a global return to normal starting around June, based on the trends the company saw in China. The country was the first to institute quarantines due to COVID-19 starting in January, but those were mostly lifted by March.

In its most recent quarter, Qualcomm reported a 5% rise in revenue to $5.22 billion, which Reuters noted beat Wall Street analyst estimates. The company's stock was up roughly 5% immediately after the company released its results.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 6, 2020 Accelerate the Deployment of 4G/5G Virtualized Open RAN featuring WWT, Cisco and Altiostar
May 12, 2020 Reveal the invisible: using machine learning to transform the mobile user experience
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 14, 2020 Better Indoor Coverage, Better 5G Networks
May 14, 2020 5G Webinar: How to Automate and Scale 5G Deployments
May 20, 2020 Leveraging PON for Next-Gen Network Services
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 26, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
May 27, 2020 How to build a better 5G?
May 27, 2020 Automating Multi-Vendor Networks: A Practical Approach in Telefonica’s Network
May 28, 2020 2020 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 1, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 1
June 4, 2020 5G Networking Digital Symposium Series - Day 2
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Ten Forecasted Trends of the Data Center Industry By Huawei
China Unicom and ZTE Made Spectrum-Sharing Breakthrough Using SuperDSS By Angeline Zheng, Senior Solution Architect, ZTE Corporation
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE